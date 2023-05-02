Time Out says

If you’re craving a decent feed and a classic café experience, then Beans and Barrels has your name all over it. One of the few more centrally-located Parramatta cafés open on the weekends, it offers a hearty menu that caters to everyone.

Classics like avo on rye, the benny and loaded bacon and egg rolls means even the pickiest of

eaters will find something they’ll love.

For those who like their breakfast a little extra, try the truffle omelette. Beans and Barrels is the perfect place to kick back and relax, but don’t blame us if you end up staying for a few hours – the cosy atmosphere makes it hard to leave.

