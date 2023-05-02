Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Beans and Barrels

  • Restaurants
  • Parramatta
  1. Waffles.
    Photography: Supplied | Beans and Barrels
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. A big Mediterranean-style breakfast spread.
    Photography: Supplied | Beans and Barrels
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Fish tacos on a plate.
    Photography: Supplied | Beans and Barrels
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. A pancake stack.
    Photography: Supplied | Beans and Barrels
    PreviousNext
    /4
Book online
Advertising

Time Out says

This is a classic café serving up hearty feeds

If you’re craving a decent feed and a classic café experience, then Beans and Barrels has your name all over it. One of the few more centrally-located Parramatta cafés open on the weekends, it offers a hearty menu that caters to everyone.

Classics like avo on rye, the benny and loaded bacon and egg rolls means even the pickiest of
eaters will find something they’ll love.

For those who like their breakfast a little extra, try the truffle omelette. Beans and Barrels is the perfect place to kick back and relax, but don’t blame us if you end up staying for a few hours – the cosy atmosphere makes it hard to leave.

Looking for more great cafés in Parramatta? See our favourites here.

Keen to explore the best Parramatta restaurants? Click here.

And here's our list of the best cheap eats around Sydney.

Written by Ellie Parker

Details

Address:
6/180 George St
Parramatta
Sydney
2150
Contact:
View Website
02 9635 3877
Opening hours:
Tue-Wed 6am-10pm; Fri-Sat 6am-11pm; Sun 7am-10pm; Mon 6am-4pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.