Mosman’s village scene is always abuzz with activity, and right in the thick of it you’ll find Bloom. Since opening in 2016, this bright and airy café has established itself as a Lower North Shore hot spot for classic Aussie brunch and exceptional coffee.

The café has blossomed to new life, just in time for spring, undergoing a stunning transformation of its interiors and menu. Bloom at Mosman collaborated with a local designer on the revamped interiors, which blend modern elegance with the grandeur of the treasured heritage-listed building it’s housed within.

You’ll find locals dropping in for a cup of Joe, a fresh pastry and a friendly chat in the morning. Come brunch time and the café is in full motion, pumping out all-day brunch favourites including pea and zucchini pancake fritters; chilli scrambled eggs with chorizo; and baked eggs with tomato and capsicum fondue.

Bloom’s new lunchtime menu welcomes back upgraded versions of its classics, in addition to new health-focused salads and sides. Early stand-outs include the za’atar roasted cauliflower salad; Wagyu cheeseburger; and smoked leg ham toastie, all of which are best enjoyed under the sprawling peppercorn tree outside.

In the coming months, Bloom plans to expand its trading hours and evolve into a charming wine bar at night. This is bound to be Mosman’s new summer hangout.

