Step aside salad, Buddha bowls reign supreme at this Inner West wholefood café. Buddha Bowl, once a cherished vegetarian brunch spot, transformed into a fully vegan establishment when it relocated from Newtown's Flourmill Studios to the colourful corner of Enmore Road in 2020.

As the name implies, you’ll find seven plant-based bowls for lunch, which are equal parts healthy and delicious. The classic Buddha bowl is a colour bomb of tomato quinoa passata, roasted sweet potato, kale salad, black-brown rice, sauerkraut, and a duo of carrot and beetroot hummus. However, it’s the warm falafel waffles in the Bedouin bowl with creamy herbed tahini dressing that are worth visiting for.

Set up on the sidewalk in the morning where you can people watch while tucking into banana and coconut French toast; oat cream cheese bagels; or smoky bean brekky burritos. If passing by on your walk to Newtown station, pick up a blue algae smoothie; beetroot latte; or top-notch fair-trade organic coffee from Sydney-based All Good Coffee.

Buddha Bowl’s cosy indoor seating is our pick for the cooler months and is an eclectic mix of high and low tables, with greenery growing from the hanging plants and centrepiece table pots. Did we mention dogs are welcome inside? This sustainable and ethically sourced café really ticks all the boxes (or bowls).