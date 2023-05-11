Sydney
Timeout

Buddha Bowl Café

  • Restaurants
  • Newtown
  • price 1 of 4
  1. Food spread at Buddha Bowl Cafe
    Photograph: Supplied
  2. Nacho bowl at Buddha Bowl Cafe
    Photograph: Supplied
  3. Buddha Bowl Cafe
    Photograph: Supplied
  4. Food spread at Buddha Bowl Cafe
    Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

This isn’t your average salad bar; it’s got brekky burritos, cream cheese bagels and vibrant falafel waffles

Step aside salad, Buddha bowls reign supreme at this Inner West wholefood café. Buddha Bowl, once a cherished vegetarian brunch spot, transformed into a fully vegan establishment when it relocated from Newtown's Flourmill Studios to the colourful corner of Enmore Road in 2020. 

As the name implies, you’ll find seven plant-based bowls for lunch, which are equal parts healthy and delicious. The classic Buddha bowl is a colour bomb of tomato quinoa passata, roasted sweet potato, kale salad, black-brown rice, sauerkraut, and a duo of carrot and beetroot hummus. However, it’s the warm falafel waffles in the Bedouin bowl with creamy herbed tahini dressing that are worth visiting for. 

Set up on the sidewalk in the morning where you can people watch while tucking into banana and coconut French toast; oat cream cheese bagels; or smoky bean brekky burritos. If passing by on your walk to Newtown station, pick up a blue algae smoothie; beetroot latte; or top-notch fair-trade organic coffee from Sydney-based All Good Coffee.

Buddha Bowl’s cosy indoor seating is our pick for the cooler months and is an eclectic mix of high and low tables, with greenery growing from the hanging plants and centrepiece table pots. Did we mention dogs are welcome inside? This sustainable and ethically sourced café really ticks all the boxes (or bowls).

Here are the best vegan restaurants in Sydney

Discover other hidden gems in the area

Check out the healthiest eats that don't suck and where to find them in Sydney

Written by
Melissa Woodley

Details

Address:
Shop 1 52-60 Enmore Road
Sydney
2042
Contact:
View Website
Menu
View menu
Opening hours:
Daily 9am-3pm
