A burger with pickles, onion, cheese, tomato sauce on a white reflective background
Phoograph: Supplied/Margaret

Chef Neil Perry is flipping burgers at his new Double Bay restaurant

Margaret was set to open in July but has been forced to take a new approach - through burgers.

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
Neil Perry’s new Double Bay restaurant, Margaret (named in honour of the chef’s mother) was set to open in July of this year. Clearly, the world had other plans and even celebrity-chef backed restaurants have proven that no one is above lockdown. In a dramatic pivot away from the fine dining and silver service that Perry is famous for, the restaurant veteran will be returning to the grill to flip burgers for hungry locals.

Wednesday through Saturday from 12pm, Perry will be serving up just 200 burgers, both variations made with hand-formed patties of Coppertree Farms brisket and chuck beef. The American style sports cheese, pickles, ketchup and onions and an Australian version that adds lettuce, tomato and, of course, beetroot. Vegetarians also have the option of a v2 plant-based pattie for their lunch.

This isn’t the first time the star chef has featured burgers at his venues, with the Rockpool Bar and Grill wagyu burger a perennial fixture on the menu for years, as well as the Rockpool offshoot, the Burger Project. His love of burgers clearly hasn’t waned over the years and Sydney locals are still just as keen as ever to grab a bite. But fair warning: the burgers at Margaret have been selling out in under 25 minutes every day, so you’d better be quick.

