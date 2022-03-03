Sydney
Chiswick Croquet Summer Sessions

  • Restaurants, Modern Australian
  • Chiswick, Woollahra
White people playing croquet
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

Try your hand at a round of croquet before sipping and snacking at sunset

If you're looking for the ultimate lah-dee-da way to while away the last of summer, might we recommend a spot of croquet on one of Sydney's most prestigious lawns? Taking full advantage of the manicured grass, Chiswick in Woollahra is hosting some very special summer sessions in partnership with Tasmanian sparkling wine label Arras. With croquet hops dotting the grass, plenty of mallets and balls, and a curated menu of drinks and summer snacks, these Thursday arvo parties are completely free to enter, with bevvies and food available to purchase. 

Swing your mallet with one hand and sip on a Chiswick Royale cocktail, made with blackberry cream, sea salt and Arras Rosé, or give the Seasonal Bellini of lemon myrtle, green ant gin, white peach and Arras Blanc de Blancs a crack. The Arras range will also be available by the glass or bottle.

Head chef Taylor Cullen has designed a clean and simple menu with Australia-centric ingredients to enjoy out in the gardens after your game. Toss back Sydney rock oysters with smoked apple mignonette; mushroom skewers with smoked macadamia and finger lime; Australian half-shell scallop with herb butter and finger lime; or a prawn sandwiches with tartare sauce, chips and lettuce.

The croquet sessions run each Thursday from 5.30-8pm, a very novel way to enjoy a sundowner in style.

Can't get enough of the Harbour City? Check out what's happening this week in Sydney here.

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Address:
Chiswick
65 Ocean St
Woollahra
Sydney
2025
Contact:
www.chiswickrestaurant.com.au
02 8388 8688
Opening hours:
Lunch Mon-Thu noon-2.30pm; Fri-Sun noon-3pm; Dinner Mon-Sat 6pm-10pm; Sun 6pm-9pm

Dates and times

