A slate table with a flat lay of multiple round plates, salad, braised meats, mozzarella and peas
Photograph: Supplied/Neil Perry at Home

For the first time, you can get Neil Perry around for dinner

The hospitality veteran has joined forces with Providoor to bring dinner to your door.

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
For the first time, you'll be able to experience the refined and elegant flavours of Mr Neil Perry himself, right at home. Despite a decades-long career in hospitality, this is the Rockpool chef's first foray into the world of takeaway, having partnered with fine dining delivery platform Providoor.

Maintaining his focus on Asian and Mediterranean flavours, the finish-at-home meals will feature the likes of wood-grilled Copper Tree Farm beef fillet with sambal butter, buffalo mozzarella with caramelised onion and aged vinegar as well as short crust tarts to load up with white sturgeon caviar. Banquets are the name of the game and start at $170 for two, or you can throw in a premium wine matching for a cool $330. 

If you're not in the mood for a set menu, individual items are available and they're totally worth it. Sure, you could make your own handmade pappardelle with slow-cooked duck ragu, but you work hard, let Neil take care of that.

A slate table with a white plate piled with pasta and duck ragu, parmesan grated on topPhotograph: Supplied/Neil Perry at Home

The Neil Perry team has also opened up their renowned wine cellar and the prices are nothing to turn your nose up at. Starting at just $35 for a bottle of Hunter Valley natty wine hero, Angus Vinden's Headcase, this is a pretty extraordinary way to treat yourself.

Until we can get into Perry's latest restaurant venture, Margaret in Sydney's Double Bay – which was slated to open last month – we're more than happy to settle for a five-star experience at home. Head to the Neil Perry at Home website to place your order.

Fancy treating yourself?

