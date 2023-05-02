Sydney
Frankie B's

A huge breakfast on a plate
Photography: Supplied | Frankie B's
Time Out says

The cocktail lists here are as extensive as the pasta dishes are massive

Sometimes, all you need is a gigantic bowl of pasta and an extensive cocktail list. Meet
new kid on the block, Frankie B’s. Aesthetically pleasing, this Instagrammer’s heaven is
a mix of Italian meets international cuisine. Known for their enormous food servings
(think a bowl of pasta to feed four people), Frankie B’s is an extremely popular brunch,
lunch and dinner spot.

If smoking cocktail towers are more your thing, you have to try their ‘Ocean Smoke’ cocktail. Large enough to share with 4 of your closest mates, this delicious concoction combines alize, blue curaco, white rum, lychee and elderflower for a tastebud sensation. Drink, anyone?

Written by Ellie Parker

Details

Address:
291 Church Street
Parramatta
Sydney
2150
Contact:
View Website
0404 277 779
Opening hours:
Sun-Wed 10am-10pm; Thu-Sat 10am-11pm
Advertising
