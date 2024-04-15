You’ll find the rustic Italian restaurant Grana within the historic walls of Hinchcliff House in Circular Quay – and we reckon you should. Once you’re there, you’ll soon see why. Firstly, the space is gorgeous, with sandstone- and exposed-brick walls, warm moody lighting, and striking dried floral displays, channelling a country house in Tuscany. But the food is what will make you return. Grana is home to its own mill, which the chefs use daily to grind New South Wales' grains – such as spelt, emmer, and khorasan – into flour to make their own pasta and pastry. (If you’re wondering about the name, Grana is the Italian word for ‘Grain’.)

Here, lesser-known Italian shapes are spotlighted – like the silky sheets of fazzoletti and the flower-like gigli – and then paired with fresh seafood, seasonal vegetables, and punchy flavours. Elsewhere on the menu, there’s octopus, king prawns, barramundi, as well as quality steaks, pork, and slow-cooked lamb shoulder. The wine list champions mostly Italian producers.

Plus, Grana is a shell’s throw from the harbour, making it a solid option for a work lunch or a central dinner spot.

And while the menu is seasonal and not set in stone, you may taste dishes like fazzoletti with smoked ricotta, vegetables, orange blossom and whey; tiger prawn tortellini with zucchini and black garlic in a tomato and lemongrass broth; and Bay lobster capelli with crispy chilli XO, bottarga, and seaweed furikake. Yum.

