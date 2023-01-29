Time Out says

If you haven’t sunk those teeth of yours into a deep-fried treat from Grumpy Donuts, have you really lived? The answer? Not really.

If you are one of the lucky ones who’ve experienced the wonders of Grumpy Donuts first-hand, you’ll be pleased to know that the OG donut lords from Camperdown have officially opened up a second location in Marrickville, and all of us can head there, like right now. This is not a drill.

Their Camperdown location has been slinging (and home delivering) Sydneysiders sugary goods since 2015 – they're known for their pinkly sprinkled icing reminiscent of treats in The Simpsons, freshly fried cinnamon donut holes, bespoke creations (including maple bacon, hot buttered toast and s’mores), and a plethora of truly excellent vegan options for those so inclined. Now they’re growing up, and just like any proud consumer, we’re pretty stoked about it.

Their new Marrickville space is opening up on the same road as one of our favourites, the Bob Hawke Beer and Leisure Centre, with the current set-up being a no-frills food truck and shopfront in a red brick warehouse. As with their Camperdown location, there are no dine-in opportunities available yet – the vibe is more rock up, take out and dig in.

The Marrickville edition of Grumpy Donuts will be adding a new offering – along with donuts (because, duh), they will also be serving up breakfast burritos, complete with hash browns sprinkled with chicken salt, locally-made sausage and fluffy eggs (there's a vegan option, also). They're setting out to create an American-inspired culinary experience Down Under.

What's next for the beloved brand? We expect worldwide donut domination. We’ll be watching.

You can visit Grumpy’s Donuts at 72 Pyrmont Bridge Road in Camperdown, or at 31 Sydney Street, Marrickville. Stay updated on their Instagram.

