Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Grumpy Donuts Marrickville

  • Restaurants
  • Marrickville
  1. A variety of donuts laid out over a table
    Photograph: Alana Dimou
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. A selection of Grumpy Donuts doughnuts in a pink box
    Photograph: Supplied/Alana Dimou
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Grumpy's Donuts are now open in Marrickville (and they're serving up breakfast burritos to boot)

If you haven’t sunk those teeth of yours into a deep-fried treat from Grumpy Donuts, have you really lived? The answer? Not really. 

If you are one of the lucky ones who’ve experienced the wonders of Grumpy Donuts first-hand, you’ll be pleased to know that the OG donut lords from Camperdown have officially opened up a second location in Marrickville, and all of us can head there, like right now. This is not a drill. 

Their Camperdown location has been slinging (and home delivering) Sydneysiders sugary goods since 2015 – they're known for their pinkly sprinkled icing reminiscent of treats in The Simpsons, freshly fried cinnamon donut holes, bespoke creations (including maple bacon, hot buttered toast and s’mores), and a plethora of truly excellent vegan options for those so inclined. Now they’re growing up, and just like any proud consumer, we’re pretty stoked about it. 

Their new Marrickville space is opening up on the same road as one of our favourites, the Bob Hawke Beer and Leisure Centre, with the current set-up being a no-frills food truck and shopfront in a red brick warehouse. As with their Camperdown location, there are no dine-in opportunities available yet – the vibe is more rock up, take out and dig in.

The Marrickville edition of Grumpy Donuts will be adding a new offering – along with donuts (because, duh), they will also be serving up breakfast burritos, complete with hash browns sprinkled with chicken salt, locally-made sausage and fluffy eggs (there's a vegan option, also). They're setting out to create an American-inspired culinary experience Down Under. 

What's next for the beloved brand? We expect worldwide donut domination. We’ll be watching. 

You can visit Grumpy’s Donuts at 72 Pyrmont Bridge Road in Camperdown, or at 31 Sydney Street, Marrickville. Stay updated on their Instagram

Want donuts, right now? Check out our list of the best donuts in Sydney that you can get delivered directly to your door. 

Written by
Maya Skidmore

Details

Address:
31 Sydney Street
Marrickville
Sydney
2204
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Monday-Sunday
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!