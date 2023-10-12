Time Out says

Sydney has a growing list of once-neglected heritage buildings that have been transformed into trendy eateries (Brasserie 1930, Prince of York and the Fenwick, to name a few). Parramatta North's Havenstone is the latest addition to this list, set in a lovingly restored sandstone building from 1888. Once upon a time, it was the Female Factory – a place that housed female convicts who arrived in New South Wales in the 1820s and '30s.

Interestingly, the Australian government is currently seeking to have the Parramatta Female Factory added to the World Heritage List, which would make it only the second standalone site in Sydney – along with the Sydney Opera House – to receive that honour.

Today, part of this historic building and its sunny surroundings create a peaceful backdrop for all-day breakfast and lunch. Locals can cosy up inside the light-filled café, which was the Factory’s old hospital boiler room and dining area, refurbished with exposed brick pillars, a sparkling white barista machine, and pots and vases in all shades of cream and green.

Havenstone’s head chef Anthony Doueihi brings a contemporary twist to classic flavours, using only the finest local produce. For brunch, savour orange and honey French toast dressed with mascarpone, honey and spiced macadamia; warm mushroom bruschetta croissants with goat’s cheese, tomato and prosciutto; and green sencha tea-smoked salmon served cool with brown rice, greens, heirloom tomatoes and poached eggs.

On weekends, bring your four-legged friends for a leisurely outdoor lunch with family and friends and unwind with southern fried chicken burgers on soft potato buns; gin and beer battered flathead and chips; or fresh falafel salad with quinoa, fresh herbs and tahini lemon dressing. When your sweet tooth kicks in, share elderflower pavlova, Piña Colada panna cotta, scones with Chantilly cream and jam, or a daily selection of pastries and cakes.

Havenstone sits in the heart of a big urban renewal project taking place in Parramatta North, which is all about conserving and upgrading the buildings and other landmarks in the area over the next decade. Take a stroll through the historical site with a breakfast bagel and freshly made juice in hand. If you stop by during the week, you might even bump into budding entrepreneurs and start-up business owners from the Western Sydney Startup Hub powered by Spacecubed, a new co-working space that’s also part of the restoration project.

Parramatta has carved a name for itself as a thriving foodie hotspot in recent years, and Havenstone provides yet another compelling reason to venture west to Sydney’s second CBD.