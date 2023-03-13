Time Out says

The Bentley Group’s elegant brasserie, in the hotel Capella Sydney, serves French classics, Australian style – as well as 400 drops from around the world

An elegant and glamorous dining room; dishes showcasing techniques such as curing, smoking, fermenting, preserving and pickling, created by one of Sydney’s top chefs; and a wine list with 400 drops from international producers. This, and more, is what you can expect from Brasserie 1930, the latest venture from the Bentley Group (also Bentley Restaurant and Bar, Monopole, Yellow and Cirrus), which opens on Wednesday, March 15. Found within new luxury hotel, Capella Sydney, on Bridge Street in the CBD, Brasserie 1930 will offer Sydneysiders the type of cutting-edge dining that the Bentley Group is renowned for. And, in case you're wondering, the restaurant was named after the year the Young Street shoulder of the building was complete.

The food, designed by the Bentley Group owner and chef Brent Savage, highlights small-batch farmers and growers. “The menu is our take on an Australian brasserie – we’ve taken brasserie classics and put our own spin on them,” says Savage.

You might begin with raw Paradise prawns with fermented chilli mayonnaise; Flinders Island scallops with brown butter and finger lime; and Rangers Valley beef tartare, with mustard, capers, eschalot and rye crisp. For the ballers, there’s caviar and blinis. Among the mains, there’s coral trout with a potato yogurt puree, leek and black olive; Borrowdale rare breed pork chop with a herb salsa and prune sauce; three steaks; a whole roasted duck with roasted plum, fennel and glazed eschalot.

Vino lovers are in for a treat at Brasserie 1930 – Bentley’s owner and sommelier Nick Hildebrandt’s menu features 400 drops from producers around the world. Plus, there will be a rotating by-the-glass list from Bentley’s wine vault.

Housed in Sydney’s historic sandstone precinct, the ground-floor dining room’s architectural features have been restored for the new restaurant – and the result is nothing short of spectacular. Black and white marble tiles, huge, sunlit windows, high ceilings and gold touches evoke a sense of grandeur and old-world charm; a place you can step into and feel miles away, if only for a few hours.

