Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Khanaa

  • Restaurants
  • Surry Hills
  1. The dining room at Khanaa
    Photograph: Petrina Tinslay
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. A starter at Khanaa
    Photograph: Petrina Tinslay
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. A cauliflower dish at Khanaa
    Photograph: Petrina Tinslay
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. A dessert at Khanaa
    Photograph: Petrina Tinslay
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

A new restaurant by top chef Opel Khan, Khanaa serves up elevated food from his home country Bangladesh

You can now get avant-garde Bengali cuisine in Surry Hills with the opening of Khanaa, the flash new spot from the Ok Group spearheaded by top chef Opel Khan (also Métisse, Acqua E Farina and Pizza Boccone). Born in Bangladesh, Khan has drawn on his heritage and childhood memories to create the menu. Tinged with nostalgia and combined with Khan’s trademark experimental style, the elevated dishes look like works of art.

Numbers on the opening menu include duck leg confit samosa with fermented daikon and mandarin; tuna with seared scallop and watermelon; lobster with prawn pitha (a savoury pancake) and dhane masala (a spice blend); and sticky beef short ribs with aloo bhorta (a mashed potato dish), blood orange and salt bush. Pair your meal with mostly Aussie wine and cocktails.

Khan will be working alongside his family at Khanaa, with his daughter and talented chef Lucinda Khan in the kitchen alongside Jazz Singh; Jasmine Khan will be welcoming guests with Nish Sharma; and wife Julie will oversee all group operations.

Khan said: “Cooking is a craft. I respect the past, I believe in the present, and I'm looking forward to the future.”

Located on leafy Crown Street, Khanaa’s fit-out is elegant and polished, with white walls complemented by dark furniture, statement lights and terrazzo tables. We say it’s the perfect backdrop for fancy, vibrant and spice-rich Bengali food.

Recommended:

These are the best new restaurants in Sydney right now

In the area? Check out the top spots to eat in Surry Hills

Check out all the winners from Time Out Sydney's Food and Drink Awards here

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
Shop 3
335 Crown St
Surry Hills
Sydney
2010
Contact:
View Website
+61407215213
Opening hours:
Tue-Wed 5-10pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.