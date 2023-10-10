Time Out says

A new restaurant by top chef Opel Khan, Khanaa serves up elevated food from his home country Bangladesh

You can now get avant-garde Bengali cuisine in Surry Hills with the opening of Khanaa, the flash new spot from the Ok Group spearheaded by top chef Opel Khan (also Métisse, Acqua E Farina and Pizza Boccone). Born in Bangladesh, Khan has drawn on his heritage and childhood memories to create the menu. Tinged with nostalgia and combined with Khan’s trademark experimental style, the elevated dishes look like works of art.

Numbers on the opening menu include duck leg confit samosa with fermented daikon and mandarin; tuna with seared scallop and watermelon; lobster with prawn pitha (a savoury pancake) and dhane masala (a spice blend); and sticky beef short ribs with aloo bhorta (a mashed potato dish), blood orange and salt bush. Pair your meal with mostly Aussie wine and cocktails.

Khan will be working alongside his family at Khanaa, with his daughter and talented chef Lucinda Khan in the kitchen alongside Jazz Singh; Jasmine Khan will be welcoming guests with Nish Sharma; and wife Julie will oversee all group operations.

Khan said: “Cooking is a craft. I respect the past, I believe in the present, and I'm looking forward to the future.”

Located on leafy Crown Street, Khanaa’s fit-out is elegant and polished, with white walls complemented by dark furniture, statement lights and terrazzo tables. We say it’s the perfect backdrop for fancy, vibrant and spice-rich Bengali food.

