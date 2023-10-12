Sydney
La Bottega

  • Restaurants
  • Leichhardt
  A puppy posing next to two smoothies
  A sunny alfresco courtyard with yellow striped umbrellas
  People clinking aperol spritz
  A plate of seafood spaghetti with bread
  Brunch spread
  A plate of eggs benedict
Time Out says

Soak up the sun and enjoy a taste of the Italian coast with your doggo by your side

If you're after European summer vibes right here in Sydney, La Bottega needs to be on your hit list. This charming Italian café is more than just a place for brunch – it's an experience that'll transport you to the Amalfi Coast, without a plane ticket or budget (or the view, granted). 

It’s only fitting that La Bottega found its home in the Inner West suburb of Leichhardt, which has long been known as Sydney’s Little Italy. The boutique spot carries forward the European café custom of welcoming four-legged friends, with a sun-soaked alfresco area that's shaded by cheerful yellow striped umbrellas. 

La Bottega’s brunch menu ticks all the boxes for a classic Aussie breakfast, with açai bowls, corn and pea fritters, eggs Benedict and smashed avocado. The lunch offerings lean on the Italian side, with fresh prawn spaghetti, Tuscan burrata salad, and tomato bruschetta. For the ultimate slice of la dolce vita, order La Bottega’s Sicilian chargrilled seafood basket pot full of salmon, tiger prawns, calamari and black mussels in cocktail sauce with warm garlic focaccia. 

Add an extra touch of Italian flair with an Aperol Spritz, Isle of Capri Mimosa, affogato or Peroni.

Your furry friends are well looked after too with ‘pupcakes’ or chicken and rice from the doggy menu. 

Pack your bags, pack your pups and head to Little Italy for your next weekend brunch.

These are the best Italian restaurants in Sydney right now

Bring your pups to the top dog-friendly pubs and bars in Sydney

Here's what else you should do while in Little Italy

Written by
Melissa Woodley

Details

Address:
Shop 9/39 Norton St
Leichhardt
Sydney
2040
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 7.30am-3pm, Sat-Sun 8am-3pm
