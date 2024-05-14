This hole-in-the-wall pizza joint serves delicious Sicilian-style pizzas

Time Out says

Found on Redfern’s main drag, La Coppola is a hole-in-the-wall joint that serves delicious Sicilian-style pizzas. The father-daughter duo Stefano and Cassie have perfected their pizza, which features a crisp base with a with light a fluffy crust. We’re big fans of the Scopello with burrata, salami, spicy pancetta, garlic, parsley, and chilli. There are a handful of tables outside and one large communal table inside where you can BYO wine and make friends with your neighbour. No seats? Order a pizza to go and take it across the road to Noble Hops and enjoy it with a beer.

