Every family has a favourite Chinese restaurant. One where the owner knows you by name, and the team has your order down pat. Well, Redfern’s shiny new Chinese restaurant may knock your favourite off the top spot. It's by star restaurateurs and partners Hamish Ingham and Rebecca Lines. Come for modern Chinese classics like steamed fish with ginger and spring onions; stir-fried beef fillet with pepper and lemon; and wok-tossed iceberg lettuce with cucumber, black fungus and oyster sauce. The must-try dish is the aptly-named redbird, of course. While the bird itself will change regularly from chicken to duck or pigeon, it will always be poached in a classic, aromatic Cantonese red braise.