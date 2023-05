Time Out says

Think Grounds of Alexandria, Parramatta style. Conveniently located within a five-minute walk from the train station, this charming haven offers a breather from the hustle and bustle of the city. A funky amalgamation of neon lights, wooden painted panels and floral-covered walls makes this a popular brunch spot with both locals and tourists.

Fun fact: Lil' Miss Collins is *so* iconic it made it onto the limited-edition Parramatta Monopoly board. Legendary.

Looking for more great cafés in Parramatta? See our favourites here.

Keen to explore the best Parramatta restaurants? Click here.

And here's our list of the best cheap eats around Sydney.