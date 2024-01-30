Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Lokha

  • Restaurants
  • Beaconsfield
Banh mi from Lokha
Photograph: Supplied/Lokha
Advertising

Time Out says

Come to Lokha for chicken karaage banh mi, Philly cheese steak banh mi, and Vietnamese-style tacos

Found on Botany Road in Alexandria, Lokha calls itself a ‘Vietnamese Fusion Café’, and we reckon that’s an accurate summation of a spot that serves chicken karaage banh mi, Philly cheese steak banh mi, and Vietnamese-style tacos, amongst others. The corner eatery, which opened in 2021 just one month before the lockdowns, is run by a 'fusion family' spanning Samoan, Vietnamese, New Zealand and Australian heritage. Chef and co-owner Simon Mataafa has been cooking for more than 23 years, and he loves to roast a whole pig on the spit inspired by his Samoan culture.

On the menu, there are noodle salad bowls, beef pho and Vietnamese beef stew, but Lokha’s banh mi has our heart. And we aren’t the only ones: the team serves about 200 of these bad boys a day. As well as the karaage banh mi, our pick is the Vietnamese grilled chicken roll. The chicken is coated in a fragrant kaffir lime and soy sauce, and the cucumber, onion and pickled carrot provides a fresh crunch. Vegos can order the tofu banh mi, which comes with a choice of satay, salt and pepper, and Szechuan pepper flavour. Plus, once a month Lokha serves a smoked brisket banh mi, where the slow-cooked fatty meat and smoky notes take the roll to another level.

RECOMMENDED READS:

These are the best banh mi in Sydney.

Check out our guide to the best cafés around town here.

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
1
414 Botany Rd
Alexandria
Sydney
2015
Contact:
View Website
02 9310 5550
Opening hours:
Mon-Wed 8am-3pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.