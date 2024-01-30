Time Out says

Found on Botany Road in Alexandria, Lokha calls itself a ‘Vietnamese Fusion Café’, and we reckon that’s an accurate summation of a spot that serves chicken karaage banh mi, Philly cheese steak banh mi, and Vietnamese-style tacos, amongst others. The corner eatery, which opened in 2021 just one month before the lockdowns, is run by a 'fusion family' spanning Samoan, Vietnamese, New Zealand and Australian heritage. Chef and co-owner Simon Mataafa has been cooking for more than 23 years, and he loves to roast a whole pig on the spit inspired by his Samoan culture.

On the menu, there are noodle salad bowls, beef pho and Vietnamese beef stew, but Lokha’s banh mi has our heart. And we aren’t the only ones: the team serves about 200 of these bad boys a day. As well as the karaage banh mi, our pick is the Vietnamese grilled chicken roll. The chicken is coated in a fragrant kaffir lime and soy sauce, and the cucumber, onion and pickled carrot provides a fresh crunch. Vegos can order the tofu banh mi, which comes with a choice of satay, salt and pepper, and Szechuan pepper flavour. Plus, once a month Lokha serves a smoked brisket banh mi, where the slow-cooked fatty meat and smoky notes take the roll to another level.

