Time Out says

If you’ve been feeling the pangs of the daily grind while forlornly watching your Instagram feed full of travellers abroad, we’re here with some news that may ease your wanderlust. For those with a penchant for the hustle and bustle of New York City, there’s a new deli that has just opened in Marrickville. And they are slinging seriously good bagels.

The team from Lox in a Box have continued their run of good fortune by opening a fifth venue, Corner Deli on Illawarra Road – and owners Candy Berger and Gaia Lovell are inviting you to step inside and dine-in. Their new deli joins shops (and trailers) already in Bondi, Coogee, Manly and Marrickville.

Lox in a Box has garnered a huge following thanks to their commitment to creating premium Polish bagels with a selection of high-quality ingredients to boot. At Corner Deli, customers can expect more of the same energy with a menu bursting with tasty Jewish delicacies including salt beef sandwiches, matzah ball soup, babka French toast and latkes.

Perhaps the biggest drawcard for those who get the warm and fuzzies from a diner experience will be the bagel high tea. No doubt drawing inspiration from the ultra-famous New York eatery, Sadelle’s, Corner Deli’s high tea offering comes with all the trimmings. Opt for this decadent menu item and you’ll receive a tiered platter brimming with fresh-baked bagels, pastrami, cream cheese, smoked salmon lox, sour dill and a zesty selection of home-made pickles. Share it or take the whole lot for yourself. Is your mouth watering yet?

While the dine-in functionality of the Corner Deli has allowed the owners to expand their offering, fans of Lox in a Box will still be able to get their hands on classic menu items. The Schnitty Caesar comes with turkey bacon bits, baby cos, gribiche, and parmesan cheese served inside a sesame challah roll and is a real thing of beauty.

If you’re not pressed for time, stop by Corner Deli, order a cup of Joe and grab the bagel high tea. There’s lox to love about this new venue and we have a feeling you’ll be back time and time again.

Recommended: