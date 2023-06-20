Time Out says

The Inner West just got a whole lot more delicious with the opening of Lox in a Box bagels

Lox in a Box, home to some of the best bagels in Sydney, have opened up a new store – well, (a gorgeous forest green and white trailer) – in Marrickville, and boy are we happy to see it.

Come for perfect bagels that are chewy yet crisp on the outside, baked fresh each morning, and packed full of goodness. Like the classic lox with house-cured and spiced sustainable NZ salmon, juicy tomato, slivers of onion, bursts of salty capers and a generous slathering of herb schmear; and a mighty chicken schnitzel number with spicy peri peri sauce, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce and mayo. Vegan or vego? No worries. Lox slings four plant-based options. As well as bagels, there’s ace coffee, a couple of deli items and fun merch.

You'll find the new trailer on Shepherd Street. It’s the fourth bagel baby by owners Candy Berger and Gaia Lovell, joining their other Lox delis in Bondi, Coogee and Manly. The couple, who are both Inner West locals, are excited to finally have a bagel on their home patch.

Time Out tip: go early, and go hard, as the new trailer is popular and bagels may run out.

“After a false start a few years ago, we are finally here and it feels better than we expected,” says Berger. “The community has been so incredible and the support has been overwhelming. We live in the Inner West, so to have one of our shops so close to home, to get our fresh bagels and amazing coffee within minutes has been so good.”

The trailer came about in an amazing rainbow way, says Berger.

“After an event we did for Mardi Gras where we got to use a food truck for the day, I decided at 2am when I couldn’t sleep to just have a peek on Facebook marketplace. I saw our trailer and it was love at first sight,”

“The people we bought the trailer from we’re running it from their warehouse in Marrickville. They didn’t hesitate to let us stay and operate it from there, and said ‘go for it, the people around here would love that’. And that was it!”

If you are yet to pop your Lox cherry – but want to – Berger says you can’t go past their classic lox bagel.

“We prepare all our fish in-house from a sustainable king salmon that comes out of New Zealand – it’s called Ora king salmon, which is known as “the Wagyu of the sea.”

“Next up, after a classic lox, I would highly recommend my personal fave, which is our chicken katsu bagel. Think miso mayo, panko chicken, tonkatsu sauce, pickled cucumbers and a good helping of Asian slaw,” adds Berger.

We say get both. Catch ya at Lox.

