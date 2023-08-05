Time Out says

In late 2022, software company OpenAI launched the infamous ChatGPT. For the better half of this year, the topic of artificial intelligence has dominated dinner party conversations, social media debates and workplace ethics discussions. And whether this new technological frontier scares or excites you, North Sydney restaurant Rafi is about to get you well acquainted with AI, through a pop-up dining concept that is equal parts delicious and immersive.

From Saturday, July 29, the whole of Rafi’s dining space will be transformed into ‘Luminary’ – a one-week only restaurant takeover. How, you may ask, is AI involved? Back in May, Rafi held a competition for people to submit concepts for restaurants generated by AI.

We can see why ‘Luminary’ (generated by Stefanie Wee from Perth in a collab with AI) won. Its LED illuminations shine bright, and it highlights the sustainable and seasonal produce that Rafi is known for.

To bring this AI creation to life, Rafi have teamed up with Reelize Studio, who specialise in bringing media art to life. Director of culinary Patrick Friesen’s food will still be the star of the show, but the dining experience will revolve around the four elements: earth, air, fire and water.

The ‘Air’ portion of the dinner “experiments with molecular techniques” to create edible foams, like coconut espuma and whipped chocolate mousse. Foods from the ‘Fire’ section of the menu include a chargrilled “bio-luminescent” calamari. The ‘Water’ seafood dishes are served on dry ice. And the ‘Earth’ plates are all made to hero local produce.

The best part about the experience is that you can pick and choose which elements you want to explore from the menu. There are so many options that you could easily come for lunch and dinner – that is if you can secure a second spot. Head here to check out the full menu, and reserve a table for Australia’s first ever AI generated restaurant takeover.

