North Sydney’s gorgeous new restaurant and bar is where every day feels like a holiday

Tangerine-coloured umbrellas dotted around the courtyard. Lush textural greenery in statement pots. Inside, an elegant marble bar, statement artworks, terracotta-tiled flooring, soft pink, blue and green seating, and warm wooden finishings. Plus, a bright and airy glasshouse with hanging plants; the perfect place to sit back with a chilled glass of rosé in the afternoon sun. There’s no doubt about it, North Sydney’s new kid on the block, Rafi, is a delight.

Located north of the bridge, Rafi is the exciting new 300-seat restaurant and bar from Applejack Hospitality. The hospitality company already has a slew of reputable establishments under their belt (Bopp and Tone, the Butler, Forrester’s, SoCal Sydney), though Rafi is their biggest venture to date.

Applejack head of culinary Patrick Friesen (ex. Queen Chow and Papi Chulo) is at the helm, alongside executive head chef Matias Cilloniz, who came all the way from his hometown Peru to cook at Rafi. Cilloniz has previously worked at one of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants, Central Restaurant, as well as two Michelin-star restaurants, Paco Roncero in Madrid and 42 Grams in Chicago. So you can bet his knife skills are on point.

Friesen says to expect a menu of fresh and seasonal dishes inspired by coastal living in Sydney. “Rafi has a strong emphasis on premium local produce and a shared commitment to sustainability.” What’s on the menu? You’ll find a lot of seafood and vegetables cooked over charcoal. Highlights include raw South Coast tuna with tomato, tahini and fragrant chilli oil; crispy eggplant with chilli, spice and organic honey; roasted baby cauliflower with romesco and parmesan (Friesen’s OG Papi Chulo go-to dish); Glacier 51 toothfish with koji, charred lemon salsa and rocket; and a 250gm Angus flat iron served with chimichurri for the carnivores. To finish, try the pavlova with berries, basil and matcha.

It was a good reminder that the best produce cooked simply is always the best

There’s also a beautiful dish of octopus grilled slowly over charcoal with good olive oil, lemon and oregano – just as Friesen’s Greek fishmonger said to do. “It was a good reminder that the best produce cooked simply is always the best," says Friesen.

To drink, choose from fun and fruity cocktails; a handpicked selection of local beers on tap; and a wine list featuring mostly Australian drops.

When the sun’s shining, there may be fewer nicer places to dine at the moment in North Sydney, or even Sydney for that matter.

Make a booking at Rafi here. You can also shop from Rafi’s new wine club, the Drop, which features rare and premium wines hand selected by sommelier Amandine Rouviere at a reduced price.

