Three Aussie wineries were just named in the World’s 50 Best Vineyards for 2023

Get ready to hit the road (and drink some wine): South Australia’s d'Arenberg, Henschke and Penfolds Magill Estate wineries have been awarded as having one of the best vineyards in the world

Recently, we brought you news that Australia has some of the best wines in the world. And now, we've got even more juice to back it up, as three Australian wineries have been named in the World’s 50 Best Vineyards for 2023.

All three of the wineries are in South Australia, so if you’ve been looking for a sign to explore that gorgeous part of the country, this is absolutely it. Coming in at 17th place was d'Arenberg, which is one of the oldest family-run wineries in McLaren Vale – you might recognise it from seeing photos of its seriously cool 'cube' building among the certified organic and biodynamic vines.

In 26th spot was Henschke in Keyneton, which at 155 years old and home to some of the country’s oldest vineyards that produce excellent shiraz and rieslings.

Last but not least: Penfolds Magill Estate, which came in 44th spot. The judges cited Penfolds as a “giant of Australian wine” (no denying that) and a pioneer of fine, New World reds.

Our Kiwi neighbours were also victorious, with New Zealand's vineyard Rippon in Central Otago named the best in Australasia, coming in at 11th spot.

The vineyard named the best in the world is Catena Zapata, in Mendoza, Argentina; second is Bodegas de los Herederos del Marqués de Riscal in Rioja, Spain; and third is Vik in Cachapoal Valley, Chile.

A prestigious annual list spanning five continents, the World’s 50 Best Vineyards crowns amazing vineyard experiences. The judges were looking for the best places to drink top vinos, and something that made you go “wow”. So while there are no Fruity Lexia vineyards here, there are UNESCO-protected ancient cellars, Michelin-starred restaurants, and family-run wineries where the owner is the one to pour your wine. Some include a horse-drawn vintage carriage tour through vineyards; an art collection spanning the likes of Picasso himself; and cooking lessons over an open fire. Sounds like a good time to us.

You can check out the full World's Best Vineyards Top 50 list here. And yes, our wine glasses are ready.

