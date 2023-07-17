Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A vineyard at sunset
Photograph: Boudewijn Boer

Three Aussie wineries were just named in the World’s 50 Best Vineyards for 2023

Get ready to hit the road (and drink some wine): South Australia’s d'Arenberg, Henschke and Penfolds Magill Estate wineries have been awarded as having one of the best vineyards in the world

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure
Advertising

Recently, we brought you news that Australia has some of the best wines in the world. And now, we've got even more juice to back it up, as three Australian wineries have been named in the World’s 50 Best Vineyards for 2023.

All three of the wineries are in South Australia, so if you’ve been looking for a sign to explore that gorgeous part of the country, this is absolutely it. Coming in at 17th place was d'Arenberg, which is one of the oldest family-run wineries in McLaren Vale – you might recognise it from seeing photos of its seriously cool 'cube' building among the certified organic and biodynamic vines. 

In 26th spot was Henschke in Keyneton, which at 155 years old and home to some of the country’s oldest vineyards that produce excellent shiraz and rieslings.

Last but not least: Penfolds Magill Estate, which came in 44th spot. The judges cited Penfolds as a “giant of Australian wine” (no denying that) and a pioneer of fine, New World reds.

Some red grapes growing on a vine
Photograph: Pixabay

Our Kiwi neighbours were also victorious, with New Zealand's vineyard Rippon in Central Otago named the best in Australasia, coming in at 11th spot.

The vineyard named the best in the world is Catena Zapata, in Mendoza, Argentina; second is Bodegas de los Herederos del Marqués de Riscal in Rioja, Spain; and third is Vik in Cachapoal Valley, Chile.

A prestigious annual list spanning five continents, the World’s 50 Best Vineyards crowns amazing vineyard experiences. The judges were looking for the best places to drink top vinos, and something that made you go “wow”. So while there are no Fruity Lexia vineyards here, there are UNESCO-protected ancient cellars, Michelin-starred restaurants, and family-run wineries where the owner is the one to pour your wine. Some include a horse-drawn vintage carriage tour through vineyards; an art collection spanning the likes of Picasso himself; and cooking lessons over an open fire. Sounds like a good time to us.

You can check out the full World's Best Vineyards Top 50 list here. And yes, our wine glasses are ready.

RECOMMENDED:

These are the best wine bars in Sydney right now

Check out our list of the top bars in Sydney

Love a pub? Us too. Here's our list of the finest ones in Sydneytown

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.