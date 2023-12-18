Sydney
Macquarie Park Boathouse Cafe

Fish, chips and salad at Macquarie Park Boathouse Cafe
Photograph: Supplied/Macquarie Park Boathouse Cafe
Tasty fish and chips, friendly service and reasonable prices are why we're fans of Macquarie Park Boathouse Cafe

There are many things we like about Macquarie Park Boathouse Cafe, situated in the Hawkesbury region right on the north-western border of Sydney. Tasty fish and chips, friendly service and reasonable prices are all at the top. Plus, a bucket of fresh Aussie tiger prawns for $25? Count us in. Depending on where you live, it may take you a little drive to get to Macquarie Park Boathouse Cafe, but we reckon it’s well worth the road trip for the fish and chips alone. Plus, there’s a playground right out the front, making it an excellent spot for a day adventure with your little ones. Keep an eye out on their Facebook page for daily specials, like $10 fish, chips and salad.

These are the best fish and chips in Sydney

Check out our guide to the tastiest cheap eats around town here

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
1 Wilberforce Rd
Freemans Reach
Sydney
2756
Contact:
View Website
(02) 4587 7512
Opening hours:
Sun-Thur 10.30am-3pm; Fri-Sat 10.30am-7.30pm
