There are many things we like about Macquarie Park Boathouse Cafe, situated in the Hawkesbury region right on the north-western border of Sydney. Tasty fish and chips, friendly service and reasonable prices are all at the top. Plus, a bucket of fresh Aussie tiger prawns for $25? Count us in. Depending on where you live, it may take you a little drive to get to Macquarie Park Boathouse Cafe, but we reckon it’s well worth the road trip for the fish and chips alone. Plus, there’s a playground right out the front, making it an excellent spot for a day adventure with your little ones. Keep an eye out on their Facebook page for daily specials, like $10 fish, chips and salad.

