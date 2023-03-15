The best restaurants in Manly

Quality seafood overlooking the big blue is actually not as easy to come by in our fair Harbour City as one might expect. That makes the prospect of nigiri, sashimi and sushi rolls featuring the freshest catch prepared by one of Sydney's most respected Japanese kitchens all the more tempting. You've still got all the original Sake signatures at the Manly location – the Hiramasa kingfish with jalapeño and lime kosho and yuzu ponzu, the popcorn shrimp with spicy mayonnaise – but there are a whole host of other dishes to discover, too. As with the other outlets in the Rocks and Double Bay, there's an extensive selection of Japanese spirits behind the bar to keep you hydrated, as well as more than 30 bins of sake (the name's no joke!), umeshu and shochu. Kanpai, indeed.