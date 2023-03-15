The best restaurants in Manly

With red-and-white check tablecloths, green and white umbrellas and sheer, lacy curtains, Pocket Pizza is a kitsch vintage Italian delight. Eat like you’re in the Sopranos and start with an antipasto spread with plates filled with olives, burrata and prosciutto. Next, move to pasta – our pick is the fusilli with vodka – before getting stuck into the pizzas, which have the perfect amount of char and chew. Make friends with mushrooms and try the 'Funghitown' with field 'shrooms, thyme, fried kale, ricotta and truffle; or the 'Can you pig it?' with pork and fennel sausage, cavelo nero and chilli. Just a heads up, Pocket Pizza gets super busy – we recommend an early, or a late feed. It's worth it.
It's common knowledge that Manly locals are reluctant to leave the 'insular peninsula’ on which they live. One day spent there – swimming in the clear blue waters, kayaking to nearby coves, strolling over to Shelly Beach and surfing the waves – and you’ll see why. But it’s not just the beautiful beaches that Manly has going for it. Over the last decade, the seaside suburb has welcomed excellent restaurants – from kitsch Italian joints to luxe Cantonese restaurants and fresh salad bars – a boon for Manly locals and visitors. Catch the ferry over to check them out for yourself. Here’s our guide to the best places to eat in Manly.