Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A steamed lobster held by a water in white
Photograph: Nikki To

The best restaurants in Manly

Looking for places to eat in Manly? Check out our guide to Manly's best restaurants

Avril Treasure
Written by
Time Out editors
&
Avril Treasure
Advertising

It's common knowledge that Manly locals are reluctant to leave the 'insular peninsula’ on which they live. One day spent there – swimming in the clear blue waters, kayaking to nearby coves, strolling over to Shelly Beach and surfing the waves – and you’ll see why. But it’s not just the beautiful beaches that Manly has going for it. Over the last decade, the seaside suburb has welcomed excellent restaurants – from kitsch Italian joints to luxe Cantonese restaurants and fresh salad bars – a boon for Manly locals and visitors. Catch the ferry over to check them out for yourself. Here’s our guide to the best places to eat in Manly. 

The best restaurants in Manly

Pocket Pizza
Photograph: Katje Ford

Pocket Pizza

  • Restaurants
  • Pizza
  • Manly

With red-and-white check tablecloths, green and white umbrellas and sheer, lacy curtains, Pocket Pizza is a kitsch vintage Italian delight. Eat like you’re in the Sopranos and start with an antipasto spread with plates filled with olives, burrata and prosciutto. Next, move to pasta – our pick is the fusilli with vodka – before getting stuck into the pizzas, which have the perfect amount of char and chew. Make friends with mushrooms and try the 'Funghitown' with field 'shrooms, thyme, fried kale, ricotta and truffle; or the 'Can you pig it?' with pork and fennel sausage, cavelo nero and chilli. Just a heads up, Pocket Pizza gets super busy – we recommend an early, or a late feed. It's worth it. 

Read more
Queen Chow Manly
Photograph: Nikki To

Queen Chow Manly

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Manly
  • price 2 of 4

Merivale's high-end Cantonese restaurant Queen Chow Manly, located right on the sparkling water at Manly Wharf, is a contenter for Best Views. But for us, it's the food that really does the talking. Think plump prawn dumplings, glistening roast duck, kung pao chicken with a real pow, fragrant and fresh seafood, and moreish fried rice. Finish with a rich, decadent salted caramel brûlée tart – and don't dare share it. With a sunlit dining room, opulent interiors and a faint coastal breeze, the sister veunue to the OG Enmore spot is one of our favourite places for a long, boozy lunch in Manly – if not Sydney.

Read more
Advertising
Sunset Sabi
Photograph: Supplied

Sunset Sabi

  • Restaurants
  • Manly
  • price 1 of 4

If you're looking for a fun night out in Manly and a banging dinner, head to Sunset Sabi, Manly's funky Japanese restaurant and bar by the team behind nearby Busta and Chica Bonita. From cheeseburger gyozas to kingfish with strawberry, cucumber, chilli and yuzu, Sunset Sabi doesn't follow any rule books – and it works in their favour in spades. The karage chicken is a must-order (when is it not?), as is the kingfish in Mexico sushi roll with avocado, cucumber, pineapple and jalapeno. The latter is one of our favourite bites in the coastal suburb. 

Read more
Banco Manly
Photograph: Steven Woodbury

Banco Manly

  • Restaurants
  • Bars
  • Manly

Banco is a smart-casual hole-in-the-wall restaurant from the team behind Corretto Dee Why. You’ll find it hidden away on Whistler Street, a big neon bottle and a couple of street-side tables signalling that good times await. A vibrant and progressive addition to the Manly scene, Banco's warm and enthusiastic service is a highlight. The beverage offering must be among the best in Manly; the kitchen fare is deliberately rich and rustic, a love letter to Great Britain. Check it out, you won’t be disappointed.

Read more
Advertising
Sake Restaurant and Bar - Manly
Photograph: Supplied

Sake Restaurant and Bar - Manly

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Manly
  • price 2 of 4

Quality seafood overlooking the big blue is actually not as easy to come by in our fair Harbour City as one might expect. That makes the prospect of nigiri, sashimi and sushi rolls featuring the freshest catch prepared by one of Sydney's most respected Japanese kitchens all the more tempting. You've still got all the original Sake signatures at the Manly location – the Hiramasa kingfish with jalapeño and lime kosho and yuzu ponzu, the popcorn shrimp with spicy mayonnaise – but there are a whole host of other dishes to discover, too. As with the other outlets in the Rocks and Double Bay, there's an extensive selection of Japanese spirits behind the bar to keep you hydrated, as well as more than 30 bins of sake (the name's no joke!), umeshu and shochu. Kanpai, indeed.

Read more
Busta
Photograph: Supplied

Busta

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Manly
  • price 2 of 4

Manly got a little bit cooler with the opening of Busta, a sexy little mod trattoria on Pittwater Road from the team that brought Chica Bonita and Sunset Sabi to life. If you pop by for an afternoon aperitivo and snack in the sunshine you may find yourself staying for hours. Which really, wouldn't be a bad thing. We love the retro Milan-meets-Amalfi design, the thirst-quenching cocktails and faultless tiramisù.

Read more
Advertising
The Boathouse Shelly Beach
Photograph: Anna Kucera

The Boathouse Shelly Beach

  • Restaurants
  • Manly

When the sun is shining there are few nicer spots to eat brekky or lunch than the Boathouse at idyllic Shelly Beach. This spot is tucked away right around the bend from Manly Beach, and it's a triple threat: kiosk, café and restaurant in one. Begin with the Boathouse classic: poached eggs, roast tomato with sourdough (and Pepe Saya butter). On the weekends we usually pair it with a Bloody Mary, and fresh OJ during the week. For lunch, it's hard to pass up the beer-battered flathead and chips – perfectly golden and crunchy, just as it should be. Soak up the views and enjoy.

Read more
Momo Bar Manly
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Momo Bar Manly

  • Restaurants
  • Nepalese
  • Manly

Ever tried a Nepalese dumpling? They’re called momos, and you can find some of the best pudgy little pork pockets on the Northern Beaches at Momo Bar Manly. Seems simple, right? Wrong. This little Market Lane kitchen is also doing poke bowls. Yes, the Hawaiian fish salad. Stay with us, because somehow Nepalese-Japanese-Hawaiian-on-the-Northern Beaches works an absolute treat. Locals know it – a small queue snakes out of the shop front, and virtually every table is taken up on a Friday at lunchtime. 

Read more
Advertising
Hugos Manly

Hugos Manly

  • Bars
  • Manly
  • price 3 of 4

Hugo's has been slinging delicious pizzas and fruity cocktails to locals and tourists alike since it opened its doors back in 2009. So it's fair to say the well-oiled machine is as much of a part of Manly's DNA as the cheeky seagulls and surfers. Start with oysters and yellowfin tuna, before the pizzas. Choose the slow-roasted lamb pizza with feta, Sicilian olives and rocket; or one with fresh figs with pancetta and gorgonzola. If a view of the ocean with your squeeze is what you're after, be sure to book ahead for deck seating. The Mango Daiquiris go down a treat, too.

Read more
Banana Blossom
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Banana Blossom

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Manly

Some things in Sydney are worth queuing for, and some things aren't. Banana Blossom in Manly (with sister stores in Bondi and Mona Vale), which is pretty much rammed to the nines every time we go in, is worth the wait. That's because the Asian-style salads here are massive, filling and totally delicious. In the Manly outfit, each salad is made fresh in front of you in the open kitchen beyond the counter. There are a few simple tables inside and a couple of cute wicker tables and chairs outside, but most people choose to take away to sit and eat on the beach.

Read more
Show moreLoading animation

Grab a drink after dinner

The best bars in Manly

The best bars in Manly

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars

What's not to love about a suburb that boasts both a harbour waterfront and a beautiful beach with a cracking surf break? That's why Manly is such a popular spot. But once the sun goes down and you've changed out of your sandy togs, you need indoor entertainment, and ideally, a drink.

Read more
Show moreLoading animation

More ace restaurants in Sydney

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

    The best things in life are free.

    Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!