A rooftop burger bar is about as peak-Sydney as it gets, especially when the burgers are from Mary's, the city's proudest bun-based export. Those famously juicy cheeseburgers and their super savoury vegan counterparts can now be consumed in the bright light of a sunny afternoon on the roof of the Lansdowne Hotel. Liquid refreshment will be in the form of beers and natty wines, which you earn after trekking up from the entrance on Knox Street.

It's particularly good news for the Western quadrant of Mary's fans who love a plant-based treat. In addition to the classic Mary's burger and fried chicken menu they've brought the whole vegan cohort with them – cauliflower burgers and mash'n'gravy is on for young and old.

Sydney is a summer town, but locals know that those beautiful big blue skies in winter are an outdoor dining dream so get some vitamin D with every side of fries at Mary's on Top.