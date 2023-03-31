Time Out says

Be transported to the Côte d'Azur as one of the world's best restaurants tours Sydney

In March, Sydneysiders can be transported for a day to the Côte d'Azur, as one of the world’s best restaurants, Mirazur, takes up a three-week residency in the Emerald City. World-renowned chef Mauro Colagreco and his team from this three-Michelin star, French Riviera restaurant are on a world tour, with a Sydney leg at Pier One Sydney Harbour. Bookings for this one-off experience opened today.

Mirazur, located in a town near Nice, has been voted the number one restaurant in the world by the World’s 50 Best Restaurants – a title it held for three years from 2019 to 2021. Now, like the rock stars that they are, the culinary team is on a ‘Mirazur Beyond Borders’ tour, travelling the globe to learn from new cultures, cook in new environments, use different ingredients, and continue expanding their knowledge around sustainability.

Colagreco and the restaurant are well known for their dedication to sustainability (in fact, Mirazur was the first restaurant to obtain a ‘Plastic Free’ certification), and the tour will help the team continue to develop their knowledge about protecting nature and biodiversity as they source produce.

“It’s very important for me and my team to learn from and experiment with the ingredients we find in the country we visit, and to learn from all the people and products we encounter on the way,” says Colagreco.

The Mirazur team will use high-quality, sustainable Australian produce to design an all-new menu. “I have visited Australia a few times, and what excites me is that it is a country where there is a huge diversity of nature, landscapes, and species,” he says.

"What I love about Australian gastronomy, and particularly Sydney’s, is that it has been influenced by many different cultures, from Asian to European, and a large range of produce to create its own gastronomy, and reinvents itself constantly.”

Some of the band who will join Colagreco in Sydney are executive chef Luca Mattioli, and a large crew from the kitchen, front of house, the sommelier team, and even its ‘agronome’ (garden-scientist), Silvina Dayer.

Mirazur translates roughly as “look into the blue”, and it overlooks the Mediterranean Sea, so Pier One hotel's hatted restaurant the Gantry, on the Walsh Bay wharves under the Harbour Bridge, is a fitting spot for the restaurant's team to land. The Gantry’s head chef Rhys Connell (formerly of Sepia and Society) and the rest of the Gantry team will support and help them explore Australia’s produce.

Mirazur Beyond Borders at the Gantry, Pier One Sydney Harbour, will be open for lunch and dinner Wednesdays to Sundays from March 10 to 31.

This Côte d'Azur-style experience won’t come cheap – it costs AU$685 per person for the multi-course Mirazur Tasting Menu (with optional wine pairings starting from $210).

Bookings are open now, at chefworldtour.com/mirazursydney.

Interested in experiencing other Michelin-starred takeovers here in Sydney? Find out about the L'Enclume takeover of the Bather's Pavilion.