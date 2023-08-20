Time Out says

The three Michelin-starred British restaurant will be doing a takeover of the idyllic coastal venue for five weeks

In huge news, the newly awarded three-Michelin starred British restaurant L’Enclume will be heading Down Under, for a residency at Bathers’ Pavilion for five weeks from Wednesday, July 19 to Sunday, August 20.

Distinguished chef, restaurateur and farm-to-table pioneer Simon Rogan will be spearheading the venture, bringing one of the UK’s best restaurants to Sydney for a takeover of the idyllic Balmoral Beach venue. This comes after L’Enclume was awarded its third Michelin star in 2022, and it will be the first time ever that Rogan will transport the L’Enclume experience from its home in Northern England.

Everything from the menu to the service and even the crockery will get a L’Enclume makeover for the five-week period. Rogan will lead the kitchen during service, and bring along a slew of top chefs, a sommelier and four front-of-house staff.

He’s deeply passionate about sustainability and the farm-to-table philosophy, so you can expect to find produce from local farms and fisheries close to Sydney showcased in his eight-course menu, which also comes with snacks and petit fours.

"Winning three Michelin stars at L'Enclume is a culmination of 20 years of work and evolution by a group of dedicated chefs and front-of-house specialists,” says Rogan. “The Sydney residency marks a big milestone for us as we enter our third decade, and our boundary-pushing team could not be more excited to share our strong sustainability ethos and serve up some of our favourite L'Enclume dishes using the outstanding local ingredients unique to New South Wales and Australia.

“Produce is our driving force and Australia has some of the best in the world. We are looking forward to experimenting with ingredients we haven’t had the opportunity to work with before and cooking them simply to highlight their natural taste, texture and fragrance and extract maximum flavour and interest.”

This residency has been in the works for a while – the team at Bathers’ has been collaborating with Rogan on this residency since 2019, with the original 2020 dates having to be postponed due to Covid.

Of course, this dining experience won’t come cheap. The eight-course menu will cost $420 per person, with wine pairing from an additional $190 per person. But at least you get to soak up those gorgeous ocean views with your meal – Balmoral Beach was recently awarded one of Australia's best best beaches.

Mark your calendar: bookings for the L'Enclume residency at Bathers’ Pavilion will open at 10am on Tuesday, February 14, via phone and the Bathers’ website.