Time Out says

The owner and executive chef of Melbourne’s award-winning restaurant Farmer’s Daughters is opening up a Latin American restaurant in Sydney this spring

Just like during the good old times, Sydney's new restaurant openings just keep on coming – and we are most certainly here for it. Today, it’s been announced that Alejandro Saravia – the executive chef and owner of Melbourne’s award-winning restaurants, Farmer’s Daughters and Victoria by Farmer’s Daughters – will be opening a 220-seat Latin American restaurant in Sydney this November.

Called Morena, the restaurant will be located at the heritage-listed GPO building at 1 Martin Place. The menu will be showcasing food from Peru, where Saravia hails from, as well as dishes from Cuba, Mexico, Venezuela, Argentina and Brazil.

I was lucky to travel throughout South and Central America for five months back in 2018, and I can tell you it’s some of the best food I’ve ever eaten. Expect big, bold flavours, with lots of soul.

Drinks-wise, the menu will feature Spanish and South American vinos, plus signature cocktails using Latin American spirits.

Renowned for his philosophy for working directly with farmers, suppliers and producers, Saravia will continue to spotlight seasonal Aussie produce at Morena, while incorporating traditional ingredients sourced from Latin American.

Saravia said: “I'm so excited to open Morena in the heart of Sydney. With this new venue we will be elevating the way Sydneysiders engage with the diverse cuisines from across Latin-American cultures.”

We aim to transform Australians’ perspective of Latin-American cuisines, showcasing the diverse culinary heritage beyond just street food, all while preserving the rich cultural roots and authentic flavours that define it.”

We can't wait.

RECOMMENDED: