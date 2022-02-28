Time Out says

The days of the daggy old Marrickville Metro are well behind us, after a multi-million dollar refresh in 2021, and the new (and improved!) precinct is making strides in the Inner West food scene. One of the myriad multi-cultural eateries that have swung the doors open is China Fusion, a mainland franchise bringing together highlights from Shanghai, Hong Kong and beyond.

In the ramp up to the Lunar New Year, the folks at China Fusion are dishing out one dollar dumplings all the way up until February 28, so you can get your dumpling fix on a shoe-string budget all month. You read that right. One. Dollar. A buck. A smackeroo. You can gorge on steamed pork and chive dumplings, vegetable dumplings, prawn dumplings, and prawn and spinach dumplings until your heart's content for just one dollar a piece.

As with all good things, there are certain terms and conditions to contend with — you must order a minimum of one serve, each serve comes with 10 dumplings and each table can have one serve at a time — though we're sure you won't have any trouble polishing them off before round two.

