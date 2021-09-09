Sydney
  1. a charcuterie board and green salad on a table with foliage
    Photograph: Supplied/The Cru
  2. a butterflied fish and green salad on a table with foliage
    Photograph: Supplied/The Cru
One of Sydney's most famous restaurants is putting on the ultimate Italian long lunch

The legendary Bondi eatery has teamed up with stylist Steve Cordony to bring you an unparalleled Italian feast at home

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
Finally, it looks like summer has come at last and for Sydneysiders that can mean only one thing; the long lunch. While parts of regional NSW are headed for the greener pastures of the pub a little sooner than us city slickers, we can still get a taste of the Med from the comfort of our homes thanks to Bondi favourite, Icebergs Dining Room and Bar. To make things extra-luxe the team has joined forces with stylist Steven Cordony to recreate the feeling of being at a seaside restaurant complete with his favourite things to eat while dining at Icebergs. You can check out his top tips for styling your Italian feast here.

The long lunch box is $250 and serves two, complete with San Daniele prosciutto, wagyu bresaola, wild boar salami, Pino's signature mortadella and pickles to start. Mains of ziti cacio e eepe with truffle, Icebergs butterflied Murray cod, seaweed butter and lemon dressed salad and olive oil potato puree. As if that weren't enough you can round it all out with a Messina chocolate tart with hazelnut, olive oil and cultured cream. Did we mention this was a marathon, not a sprint? You may need a digestif afterwards, so we suggest you got for Icebergs' signature No 8 Ketel One vodka, campari and ruby grapefruit martini.

Deliveries are through Providoor so head to the website here to place your order then pop the rosé on ice. 

You're going to want a glass of wine with that lunch. Luckily these Sydney bottle shops are delivering right now.

Looking for more ways to stay entertained at home? These are our top things to do this weekend.

