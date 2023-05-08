Time Out says

With each passing year, the ‘Merivale Mile’ seems to stretch further and further down George Street. First, there was the Ivy, then came Bar Totti’s, next was Jimmy’s Falafel and finally, Mumu. Now, all eyes are on Oti’, the CBD’s newest pizza-by-the-slice and sandwich shop, which opens on Wednesday May 10, 2023.

Headed by Totti’s executive chef Mike Eggert, Oti’ is a spin-off of the casual Italian eatery, with a daily changing menu of Roman-style, hot slab pizza, and fast and fresh Italian sandwiches built on hand-stretched schiacciata.

Meats – ranging from prosciutto and salami to smoked chicken and even beef tongue – will be sliced straight onto the pizzas and sandwiches. Then, they’ll be topped with at least one of the eight cheeses on offer, including Eggert’s signature burrata, mozzarella and ricotta, along with a curated selection of sauces. Of course, Merivale also looks after its veggie pals, with seasonal vegetarian fillings, too.

Scoring a table at Bar Totti’s sometimes takes months of advances planning, but it’s fair game at Oti’, which will be all about the takeaway (daily from 11am). We’re sure you’ll be able to spot the queues snaking around Palings Ln off George St to the kiosk, which can be found at the former Lorraine’s Patisserie site.

To celebrate their launch on Wednesday May 10, Oti’ is slinging half-price sandwiches and pizza by the slice from 11am and throughout that day. Trust us, the line will be worth it.