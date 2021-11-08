MuMu, a spin-off to Ms G's, is coming to the ivy Precinct

[title]
Dan Hong's beloved Potts Point restaurant Ms G's, in collaboration with the Merivale group, is set to get a sister venue in December with the launch of MuMu – a dynamic Southeast Asian street food eatery in the ivy Precinct on George Street in the CBD. Hong has a long history of launching killer venues with the Merivale group, helming Cantonese restaurant Mr Wong as well as Queen Chow in Manly and Enmore.
While the menu is still a tightly kept secret, we are excited to learn that the OG yuzu slushies of Ms G's will be making the cut, so that's your summer Slurpee sorted.
The long-established ivy Precinct has established itself as a one-stop party shop, having re-launched Bar Totti's, acquiring a South Coast tiki-inspired bar in Quarterdeck, French bistro pop-up Chez Dominique and of course, the local's local, Backyard at the Alex.
MuMu will be open daily from noon until 2am.