Dan Hong stands folding his arms outside the Ivy Precinct
Photograph: Supplied

MuMu, a spin-off to Ms G's, is coming to the ivy Precinct

Dan Hong and the Merivale team are bringing Southeast Asian street food and Yuzu slushies to the CBD

Elizabeth McDonald
Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
Dan Hong's beloved Potts Point restaurant Ms G's, in collaboration with the Merivale group, is set to get a sister venue in December with the launch of MuMu – a dynamic Southeast Asian street food eatery in the ivy Precinct on George Street in the CBD. Hong has a long history of launching killer venues with the Merivale group, helming Cantonese restaurant Mr Wong as well as Queen Chow in Manly and Enmore.

While the menu is still a tightly kept secret, we are excited to learn that the OG yuzu slushies of Ms G's will be making the cut, so that's your summer Slurpee sorted. 

The long-established ivy Precinct has established itself as a one-stop party shop, having re-launched Bar Totti's, acquiring a South Coast tiki-inspired bar in Quarterdeck, French bistro pop-up Chez Dominique and of course, the local's local, Backyard at the Alex.

MuMu will be open daily from noon until 2am.

Can't wait to get to the club? Check out Sydney's best dancefloors here.

