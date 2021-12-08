Sydney
Pellegrino 2000

  • Restaurants
  • Surry Hills
Mikey Clift, Dan Pepperell and Andy Tyson stand in an under construction room with orange stucco
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out Says

The Bistrot 916 dream team have announced a new venue set to open in 2022

Less than a year after opening their Potts Point brasserie Bistrot 916, Dan Pepperell (10 William Street), Mikey Clift (the Rockpool Group) and Andy Tyson (Swillhouse Group) have announced a new venture. Taking over the former Bar H space in Surry Hills, the impressive trio will open Pellegrino 2000 in January 2022.

“We are opening a restaurant in the neighborhood, inspired by some of our favorite trattorias in Rome and Florence,” Clift (Rockpool Dining Group) said in a statement. Hand-cut paperdelle, intense bolognese and ragu, and tripe of all shapes and sizes will feature on the Italian-inspired menu, returning Pepperell to his roots working in top Sydney eateries Alberto's Lounge and 10 William Street. The wine list will be expertly curated by sommelier Andy Tyson, and diners can expect a huge selection of Italian wines from soave to barollo, which will all be on display in a subterranean cellar with intimate tables for diners lucky enough to get in early. 

The ground floor of the heritage 1905-built room will be the main dining area, lined with shelves of anchovies and tinned tomatoes, with a window espresso counter and stools on the street, thanks to the City of Sydney's recent embrace of on-street dining.

Elizabeth McDonald
Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Address:
80
Campbell Street
Surry Hills
Sydney
2010
Contact:
pellegrino2000.com
