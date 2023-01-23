Sydney
Pinky Ji

Pinky Ji

  • Restaurants
  • Sydney
  The inside of Pinky Ji with red neon lights and white table cloths
    Photograph: Maeda MasakiPinky Ji
  Eight oysters with lemon at Pinky Ji
    Photograph: Maeda MasakiPinky Ji
  A delicious selection of curries and chutneys at Pinky Ji with roti
    Photograph: Peter Tarasiuk Pinky Ji
  The self-serve fridge stocked with craft beers at Pinky Ji
    Photograph: Maeda MasakiPinky Ji
  Scallops at Pinky Ji
    Photograph: Maeda MasakiPinky Ji
  Three colourful and tropical cocktails at Pinky Ji
    Photograph: Maeda MasakiPinky Ji
  Lamb chops at Pinky Ji
    Photograph: Maeda MasakiPinky Ji
  The inside dining room at Pinky Ji
    Photograph: Maeda MasakiPinky Ji
Time Out says

Chef and restaurateur Jessi Singh brings a karaoke machine playing ’70s hits and his trademark ‘unauthentic Indian’ to his latest Sydney venture

With ‘unauthentic Indian’ restaurants popping up in Byron Bay, Melbourne, Adelaide and Sydney, it’s fair to say chef and restaurateur Jessi Singh has built a brand on, not necessarily ‘reinventing’, but ‘changing up’ the wheel. It's a clever move for the Punjabi-born chef – owning his inauthenticity shields him from the inevitable finger-waggers, while allowing himself the freedom to play with traditional flavours and techniques.

That is the case with Pinki Ji, Singh’s latest restaurant to open its doors, in late 2022. Located on York Street, Pinki Ji is Singh’s second venue to open in Sydney, joining his colourful Surry Hills spot Don’t Tell Aunty. That said, this new addition to the family is touted to be the “younger, cheekier sister” to Melbourne’s Daughter in Law.

Singh engaged former Chin Chin head chef Johann Jay to create the menu and lead the kitchen, so you can expect to find bright, bold flavours, a whole lotta fun, and, of course, unauthentic Indian. The menu is broken up into sections including snacks, raw, street, grill, wok, tandoor, curry, bread, on the side and ending.

Highlights include Mumbai corn with chilli lime yogurt, paneer and curry popcorn; a special crab fried rice with chilli oil and a fried egg; and a whole grilled flounder with curry butter and crispy capers. There’s also an ‘unauthentic’ butter chicken; lobster with Sri Lankan coconut leaf curry sambal and charred lime; and a fragrant vegan yellow dhal. An ace set menu comes in at $65 per person, which, when you consider Sydney prices, is actually a steal. Wash your food down with an ice-cold Kingfisher, Piña Colada or Watermelon Cooler and call it a (happy) day.

When it comes to interiors, Pinki Ji is lit. If Bondi’s cafés have blindingly white, minimalist interiors down pat, Pinki Ji is on the other end of the spectrum. The vibrant space glows with red neon lights; the walls are adorned with Bollywood artwork; and caterpillar-like floral garlands drape from the ceiling. There’s a self-serve fridge stocked with craft beers, and a private dining room with a karaoke machine playing hits from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s. Is it too much? Perhaps for some. But no one can argue that Pinki Ji is anything but boring, and for us, that makes it well worth a visit.

Find out more here.

Thinking of new places to try? Check out Sydney’s best new restaurants.

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
89 York St
Sydney
2000
Contact:
View Website
0291888848
Menu
View menu
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 11.30am-3pm; Mon-Sun 5pm-late
