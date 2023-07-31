Time Out says

North Sydney is one to watch, with a new bar and grill set to turn up the heat when it throws opens the doors this spring

Things are starting to heat up north of the bridge: Poetica Bar and Grill is set to open its doors this September in North Sydney, joining fellow hotspots Petermen and Rafi.

A 120-seat restaurant and bar, Poetica comes from Sydney hospitality group Etymon Projects, the team behind the Charles Grand Brasserie and Bar, Loulou Bistro, and Tiva.

Head chef Connor Hartley-Simpson will be leading the charge, drawing on his experience working at two-Michelin-starred London restaurant the Ledbur, and the two-Michelin-starred Gastrologik in Sweden, as well as the Charles here in Sydney.

Fire, wood, and charcoal will be at the centre of the food. The 15-metre-long open kitchen will feature a Josper charcoal oven and custom wood-burning hearth – meanwhile, an ever-changing line-up of whole sirloins, T-bones and tomahawks will hang in the dry-ageing cabinet. Plus, expect to see lots of pickles and ferments on the menu.

That may look like Sydney rock oysters with 'nduja, guindilla pepper and topped with melted beef fat; braised leeks, nori and Smoketrap Eel with a charred leek top oil; and Biquinho peppers with wood-fired sugarloaf cabbage, smoky grilled butter, and fried garlic.

Bigger numbers on the opening menu include dry-aged grilled swordfish with a butter and roasted fish sauce; and a whole rainbow trout with fresh dill, lemon, shallots, and brown butter.

We also love the sounds of the 700-bottle wine wall; the 15-metre-long acrylic wall mural by Australian artist Kristian Hawker; the four outdoor dining terraces (hello, summer and Aperols) and the adjoining 40-seater bar. Oh, and the 450 (mostly Aussie) vinos.

