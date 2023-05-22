Sydney
The beautiful water in Narooma
Photograph: Avril Treasure

Our guide to a weekend in Narooma

Eat, adventure and recharge your soul at this pearl of a South Coast town

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure
Without wanting to sound too much like a Nicholas Sparks’ novel, some places in life are so beautiful they take your breath away. In Australia, we’re lucky to have countless such places. And boasting turquoise waters, white sandy beaches and bush-flanked rivers, Narooma is one of those spots.

The idyllic South Coast town is located a five-hour drive from Sydney, and a million miles away from care. Speak to any local and they’ll tell you that you’ve found heaven. And spend more than a day here and you’ll soon see it yourself too.

Love oysters? You’re in luck. Narooma is in the middle of the mollusc producing estuaries and rivers of Southern NSW. The snaking trail between Shoalhaven and Wonboyn is known as Australia’s Oyster Coast and every May oyster farmers, chefs, producers and eaters come together for the shucking good Narooma Oyster Festival. But you don’t need to be a fan of shellfish to experience the pristine area. From swimming with playful seals to dining on the water and watching the sunrise over Australia Rock, there is plenty to see and do in Narooma. Hit the road and come check it out for yourself.

A guide to Narooma

Swim with seals
Photograph: Destination NSW

Swim with seals

Surround yourself with local wildlife and natural beauty at Narooma’s nearby Montague Island Nature Reserve. Situated 9kms from the mainland, the island is home to NSW’s largest colony of Australian and New Zealand fur seals, as well as being a breeding site for penguins. From whale watching to penguin tours, swimming with seals, scuba diving and snorkelling, a visit to Montague Island is a wildlife lover’s dream.

Getting there is an easy boat ride with Narooma Charters, a jovial, bouncy trip across the sea during which you can spot turtles, sunfish, dolphins, and whales. If you’re feeling adventurous, the charter also offers guided snorkelling, so you can don a wetsuit and get rubbery with the seals in the sea. Like to stay longer? Have the full Round the Twist experience and sleep in the heritage lighthouse keeper’s cottage on the island.

Cop the best views
Photograph: Avril Treasure

Cop the best views

If you’re wanting to stay on the mainland, Narooma has loads of activities, stunning beaches and bushy walks to keep you busy. Head along the boardwalk to Bar Beach for calm waters and check out the beautiful Glass House rocks. Set your alarm early and watch the sunrise over the Instagram-perfect oasis of ‘Australia Rock’, a natural opening in a gothic-looking geological mound that resembles the outline of the country. If you’re lucky, you might even catch a seal or ten lying on the nearby boulders.

If you’re feeling posh and flush (or in a large enough group to warrant such an extravagance) hire a sputtering joyride from South Coast Seaplanes. Director Tim Gilbo lives locally and knows that there aren’t many better ways to cop an eyeful of this dramatic coastline than flying above the glittering estuaries and dipping alongside the pretty shores.

Waterfront wine and dine
Photograph: Merivale

Waterfront wine and dine

Start your morning on the right note at Salt. The waterfront café showcases the region’s stellar produce on its menu including Bermagui’s Honorbread and eggs from nearby Egan’s Farm. Expect generous portions, seasonal veggies and onpoint flavours. The team also makes their own knockout chilli oil – buy two jars.

When the sun is shining, it doesn’t get much better than sitting at Quarterdeck Narooma, one hand holding a Banana Daiquiri and the other, a banging tuna tostada. The restaurant is perched right on the gin-clear waters of the Wagonga Inlet and has been feeding locals for more than 20 years. Merivale bought the gem back in 2021, and since then has given it a tiki-style glow up. Come for the views, grilled scallops, and retro feelgood vibes. (And maybe a couple of Banana Daiquiris.)

Every town needs a good pub, and Narooma’s answer is Lynch’s. Originally built in 1895, Lynch’s is one of the oldest buildings in the town, and serves up charm and all the classics in spades. Order the local fish pie stuffed with fresh and smoked fish and sweet leeks, and topped with crispy potato.

If you’re looking for a slighter fancier night on the town, hit up Queen Chow. Cantonese food meets South Coast produce at its best on head chef Toby Worthington’s menu. All the OG Queen Chow signatures – like glistening barbecued ducks, plump dumplings and garlic and butter king prawns – are there. Though there are some new kids on the block too, like local sashimi with orange, and a Balmain bug omelette with fragrant chilli oil and fried bread. Come hungry.

Oysters galore
Photograph: Avril Treasure

Oysters galore

From Wagonga to Wapengo, Merimbula to Pambula, the South Coast is renowned for producing some of the best Sydney Rock Oysters out. So it makes sense that a visit to Narooma wouldn’t be complete without tasting the local salty gems. 

You’ll find that Wagonga’s oysters will have an oceanic, briny front palate and a light mineral finish, and in our humble opinion are best served with a squeeze of lemon and bottle of Champagne.

Want the full oyster experience? Book one of the many farm tours on offer and enjoy a pearler of an afternoon cruising along the water and gobbling down freshly shucked oysters plucked from the water. And of course, keep a weekend in May free to come and check out the Narooma Oyster Festival. Cheer on the oyster shuckers in the oyster shucking championships, check out the biggest oyster of the year, and eat your weight in briny bivalves. It’s a shucking good time.

Where to stay

If you’re dining at Queen Chow, you could quite easily roll up the historical stairs after dinner and stay at the Whale Inn, whose plant-laden cane furniture sitting room and old-timey elegance convey plenty of atmosphere. Or, pop your suitcase down and relax in the fuss-free interiors of the Horizon Holiday Apartments. Completely self-contained units face out towards glistening views of the bay and Montague Island. Potter around the generously sized rooms and enjoy some well earned solitude before another day of adventure and beauty.

Get there

Narooma is a five-hour drive south from Sydney via the Princess Highway and A1. The nearest airport, Moruya, is a 50-minute flight from Sydney (you'll want a hire car waiting at the other end for the 54-minute drive to Narooma). 

