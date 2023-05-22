Without wanting to sound too much like a Nicholas Sparks’ novel, some places in life are so beautiful they take your breath away. In Australia, we’re lucky to have countless such places. And boasting turquoise waters, white sandy beaches and bush-flanked rivers, Narooma is one of those spots.

The idyllic South Coast town is located a five-hour drive from Sydney, and a million miles away from care. Speak to any local and they’ll tell you that you’ve found heaven. And spend more than a day here and you’ll soon see it yourself too.

Love oysters? You’re in luck. Narooma is in the middle of the mollusc producing estuaries and rivers of Southern NSW. The snaking trail between Shoalhaven and Wonboyn is known as Australia’s Oyster Coast and every May oyster farmers, chefs, producers and eaters come together for the shucking good Narooma Oyster Festival. But you don’t need to be a fan of shellfish to experience the pristine area. From swimming with playful seals to dining on the water and watching the sunrise over Australia Rock, there is plenty to see and do in Narooma. Hit the road and come check it out for yourself.

