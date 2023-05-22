Swim with seals
Surround yourself with local wildlife and natural beauty at Narooma’s nearby Montague Island Nature Reserve. Situated 9kms from the mainland, the island is home to NSW’s largest colony of Australian and New Zealand fur seals, as well as being a breeding site for penguins. From whale watching to penguin tours, swimming with seals, scuba diving and snorkelling, a visit to Montague Island is a wildlife lover’s dream.
Getting there is an easy boat ride with Narooma Charters, a jovial, bouncy trip across the sea during which you can spot turtles, sunfish, dolphins, and whales. If you’re feeling adventurous, the charter also offers guided snorkelling, so you can don a wetsuit and get rubbery with the seals in the sea. Like to stay longer? Have the full Round the Twist experience and sleep in the heritage lighthouse keeper’s cottage on the island.