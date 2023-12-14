Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
  1. A fancy seafood dinner and two glasses of wine
    Photograph: Supplied/Hyatt Regency Sydney
    PreviousNext
    /6
  2. Seafood on a colourful plate
    Photograph: Supplied | Hyatt Regency
    PreviousNext
    /6
  3. A fancy salmon dish
    Photograph: Supplied/Hyatt Regency Sydney
    PreviousNext
    /6
  4. A fancy salmon dish
    Photograph: Supplied/Hyatt Regency Sydney
    PreviousNext
    /6
  5. Swordfish with mushrooms and a creamy sauce.
    Photograph: Alice Ellis | Sailmaker
    PreviousNext
    /6
  6. A blowtorch on a dessert
    Photograph: Supplied | Hyatt Regency
    PreviousNext
    /6

Seafarer Dinner at Sailmaker

Head to the restaurant at Hyatt Regency Sydney for a ridiculously good-value seafood feast

Advertising

Seafood lovers, rejoice – Sailmaker, the sustainable seafood-focused restaurant at Hyatt Regency Sydney hotel, is offering up a generous three-course Seafarer Dinner – plus unlimited tapas. It's way more than your average “set” menu, which tends to give you limited options. Instead, it's more of a “choice” menu.

On arrival, diners are invited to pick from the Mediterranean tapas table, piled high with breads, grilled artichoke, smoked mozzarella, olives, dips and loads more. Guests then choose from a selection of six entrées and six mains, all with a seafood focus. All seafood – including the Fremantle octopus, Skull Island prawns, Hawkesbury River oysters and Humpty Doo barramundi – is sourced only from sustainable fisheries, and is paired with the finest Australian ingredients and a carefully curated wine list that heroes NSW vineyards. 

To sweeten the deal, a desserts trolley sees desserts (such as an elevated chocolate brownie to Basque cheesecake and a pear-rhubarb cobbler) prepared and served table side.

The dinner is honestly a steal, at $89 per person.

“We work closely with partners and source produce from all corners of Australia and New Zealand to ensure each dish is not only delicious, but sustainable,” says Executive Chef, Sven Ullrich. “I am passionate about working with local suppliers and farmers to hand-pick the best and freshest ingredients for each dish whilst being guided by what’s in season.”

Do you have non-fish-eating friends? They can order excellent veggo, vegan or meat-based dishes à la carte, while picky eaters under 12 can order from the kids' menu.

It all happens every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Hyatt Regency Sydney's stylish lobby level restaurant, from 6-9.30pm. Find out more and make a reservation here.

Looking for fun stuff to do in Sydney? Here are the bucket-list activities everyone should try at least once in their life.

Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.