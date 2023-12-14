Seafarer Dinner at Sailmaker

Seafood lovers, rejoice – Sailmaker, the sustainable seafood-focused restaurant at Hyatt Regency Sydney hotel, is offering up a generous three-course Seafarer Dinner – plus unlimited tapas. It's way more than your average “set” menu, which tends to give you limited options. Instead, it's more of a “choice” menu.

On arrival, diners are invited to pick from the Mediterranean tapas table, piled high with breads, grilled artichoke, smoked mozzarella, olives, dips and loads more. Guests then choose from a selection of six entrées and six mains, all with a seafood focus. All seafood – including the Fremantle octopus, Skull Island prawns, Hawkesbury River oysters and Humpty Doo barramundi – is sourced only from sustainable fisheries, and is paired with the finest Australian ingredients and a carefully curated wine list that heroes NSW vineyards.

To sweeten the deal, a desserts trolley sees desserts (such as an elevated chocolate brownie to Basque cheesecake and a pear-rhubarb cobbler) prepared and served table side.

The dinner is honestly a steal, at $89 per person.

“We work closely with partners and source produce from all corners of Australia and New Zealand to ensure each dish is not only delicious, but sustainable,” says Executive Chef, Sven Ullrich. “I am passionate about working with local suppliers and farmers to hand-pick the best and freshest ingredients for each dish whilst being guided by what’s in season.”

Do you have non-fish-eating friends? They can order excellent veggo, vegan or meat-based dishes à la carte, while picky eaters under 12 can order from the kids' menu.

It all happens every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Hyatt Regency Sydney's stylish lobby level restaurant, from 6-9.30pm. Find out more and make a reservation here.

