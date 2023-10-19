Sydney
Self Raised Bread Shoppe

  • Restaurants
  • Carlton
  1. A thick meat and salad sandwich
    Photograph: Melissa Woodley
    Previous
    /7
  2. A retro bakery exterior
    Photograph: Supplied
    Previous
    /7
  3. A feta tomato danish
    Photograph: Melissa Woodley
    Previous
    /7
  4. Boston cream donut line
    Photograph: Supplied
    Previous
    /7
  5. A hoagie stuffed with meat, salad and cheese
    Photograph: Supplied
    Previous
    /7
  6. A apple crumble danish
    Photograph: Melissa Woodley
    Previous
    /7
  7. A wagyu sandwich
    Photograph: Supplied
    Previous
    /7
This is the retro milk bar-meets-bakery that you wish you had growing up

Never had a hoagie before? We don’t blame you, they’re pretty rare to stumble upon in Sydney. Don’t even know what a hoagie is? Let Self Raised Bread Shoppe be your introduction.

This retro bakery in South Sydney has already garnered a massive fan club for its legendary submarine-shaped sandwich since opening in early 2023. The OG hoagie is chock-a-block full of cold meats – a golden trifecta of mortadella, smoked beef and salami (all halal) – plus cheese, roasted peppers, lettuce and green sauce on a sesame ciabatta.

Their chunky schnitzel is another heavy hitter with crumbed chicken breast, lettuce, mayo and cheese sandwiched between white bread; along with the thick smoked Wagyu beef sanga loaded with American cheese, pickles, mustard and house sauce on sourdough. 

Owners and locals Amani Rachid, Huss Rachid and Sal Senan were hometown heroes before they opened Self Raised Bread Shoppe in Carlton. The trio are also the brains behind the highly popular New York-style pizzeria, My Mother’s Cousin, in Bexley North. Before that, they ran Rockdale’s cult Lebanese bakery café Nineteen43

The name, Self Raised, goes far beyond the flour used to make their bread – it’s a subtle nod to their story of all being self-taught. The shop's 1970s-inspired fit-out pays homage to the retro milk bars of their childhood with chequered floorboards, dark timber panelling, and a retro orange-and-white awning.

There’s limited seating inside and on the footpath, but most goodies are made to grab and go. Head baker Sarah Ghantous (ex-Flour and Stone) takes charge of the pastry cabinet, which features monthly specials along with classics like their Boston cream doughnuts, choux pastry crullers, and panna cotta sponge cake. A loaded slice of focaccia will keep you full all day and goes down well with a coffee, roasted by their friends at Reformatory Lab. 

We’ll take one of everything, please.

Written by
Melissa Woodley

Details

Address:
45 Jubilee Ave
Carlton
Sydney
2218
Contact:
View Website
Menu
View menu
Opening hours:
Wed-Sat 7am-2pm, Sun 8am-2pm
