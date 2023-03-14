Time Out says

Get ready to make room in your pants: cult bakery Lode Pies has announced they are opening another glorious bakery in Sydney, over in Circular Quay. The new Harbour spot is the second iteration of Lode Pies – the OG bakery is on leafy Crown Street in Surry Hills. Lode Pies is the creation of two-hatted chefs Federico Librino (Ormeggio, Lumi, Restaurant Leo, Ele) and Lorenzo Librino, and it's gained legions of fans in Sydney since its inception in 2021, thanks to their edible masterpieces that look like works of art.

Loved for its intricate, detailed and highly 'grammable treats, and buttery, flaky pastry encasing umami-rich fillings (in fact, the succulent chicken and leek pie is one of our favourites), it’s fair to say Lode Pies is hands-down one of the best pastry shops in Sydney, if not Australia. So yes, we’re pretty excited about its new sibling.

While the team has been tight-lipped about the delicious details, we do know the new bakery is slated to open on Monday, 27 March, and our tummies – and souls – will be all the better for it.

So, what can you expect to find at the new bakery? At this point, nothing is certain, but our bets are that you’ll be able to get your hands on Lode’s signature donut-shaped 'Crown' croissant, filled with white chocolate crème patissiere, glazed with raspberry, and dusted with pistachio and rose petals. And, the picture-perfect pain au chocolate; the heavenly blueberry tart; and more of those serotonin-spiking pies – think Blackmore Wagyu beef with caramelised mushrooms.

If the opening of the Surry Hills bakery is anything to go on, there will be lines out the door. But as we know, nothing good in life comes easy. We'll see you there.