Neon purple lights and huge icy desserts make Chase Kojima’s latest venture fun, as well as delicious (soul-warming bowls of ramen, we're looking at you)

If it's even possible, Burwood in Sydney’s Inner West has gotten that bit yummier with the opening of Senpai Ramen, a banging new eatery with neon purple lights, soul-warming bowls of brothy noodles and sweet icy desserts the size of a soccer ball. If you think the name sounds familiar, you’d be right: Senpai Ramen Burwood is the sibling restaurant to Senpai Ramen Chatswood, by hatted Sydney chef Chase Kojima (also of Sokyo). Kojima has partnered with restauranter Howin Chui (Ni Hao Bar, Kowloon Café) to open Senpai Ramen Burwood, with the duo already making plans to expand their business further.

Senpai Ramen Burwood’s dining atmosphere is "casual, with a fun and sexy edge,'' says Chui. Fun it definitely is: the room is filled with neon pink and purple lights, which gives the feeling of walking into a Nintendo game rather than a ramen restaurant. Diners sit on cushioned milk crates, and there’s a big communal table in the middle.

Now to the food. The menu still has a focus on ramen, with some new additions such as the fiery Senpai malatang ramen with 16 hour house-made pork bone broth, sweet crab meat and a jammy egg; rice don with New Zealand king salmon and authentic house-made sauces; and a Japanese crispy rice caesar. Plus, traditional Japanese shaved ice desserts, also known as kakigori, which are sweet, refreshing and exactly what you feel like after a bowl of ramen. Choose from fresh mango, homemade strawberry, Kyoto matcha or black sesame, pick up a spoon and dig in.

“Our aim is to bring the fine dining experience to Burwood, but making it accessible for everyone to enjoy, including families. We want to bring those luxe vibes at an affordable price tag,” says Kojima.

If you’re looking for a soul-warming bowl of umami-rich ramen with a side of fun, Senpai Ramen Burwood is for you.

