Time Out Says

Just a stone's thrown away from Mollymook and Ulladulla on the New South Wales South Coast, you'll find the tiny, pristine town of Milton. The historic and picturesque settlement is home to a burgeoning food scene and leading the charge is Small Town Food and Wine, an intimate bistro serving up the best of local produce with a very big city attitude.

Under the watchful eye of Alex Delly and partner Jo Thomas, of the famed and now closed St Isidore farm and kitchen, complex and considered dishes pump out of the kitchen to locals spending local and city slickers visiting for a weekend away. Alongside head chef Sean McCarthy (Nomad) and sous chef Luke Thomas and Raphael Cohen (Bush, Dear Saint Eloise), the talented team send out creations of beef tartare, potato galette, smoked oyster mayonnaise and horseradish; corn pancake with son-in-law egg, chilli jam and thai basil; and dashi cured kingfish with melon, green olive, fennel and crème fraiche. Classical French wines as well as Australian minimal intervention drops line the walls of the 26-seat diner and as part of a growing trend, the good times don't have to end once the bill is settled.

Right next door to the bistro, you'll find Small Town Provisions, a retailer where you can pick up a bottle of wine, a plate of oysters, finish-at-home meals, as well as some of the best picnic packs you'll find anywhere. Aged cheeses, tinned fish, savoury cured meats and outstanding baguettes from nearby Lagom Bakery. This seaside eatery is a destination unto itself and absolutely one to add to the itinerary next time you hit the road and head down south.