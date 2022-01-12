Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Small Town Food and Wine

  • Restaurants
  1. son in law eggs with broth and peas
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. A plate of asparagus with peaches and bottarga
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. A flat lay of lobster, steamed greans, pickles and whipped butter
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Charcuterie board with cheese, meats and pate
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out Says

A high end seaside eatery with a fun loving attitude and very serious eats

Just a stone's thrown away from Mollymook and Ulladulla on the New South Wales South Coast, you'll find the tiny, pristine town of Milton. The historic and picturesque settlement is home to a burgeoning food scene and leading the charge is Small Town Food and Wine, an intimate bistro serving up the best of local produce with a very big city attitude.

Under the watchful eye of Alex Delly and partner Jo Thomas, of the famed and now closed St Isidore farm and kitchen, complex and considered dishes pump out of the kitchen to locals spending local and city slickers visiting for a weekend away. Alongside head chef Sean McCarthy (Nomad) and sous chef Luke Thomas and Raphael Cohen (Bush, Dear Saint Eloise), the talented team send out creations of beef tartare, potato galette, smoked oyster mayonnaise and horseradish; corn pancake with son-in-law egg, chilli jam and thai basil; and dashi cured kingfish with melon, green olive, fennel and crème fraiche. Classical French wines as well as Australian minimal intervention drops line the walls of the 26-seat diner and as part of a growing trend, the good times don't have to end once the bill is settled.

Right next door to the bistro, you'll find Small Town Provisions, a retailer where you can pick up a bottle of wine, a plate of oysters, finish-at-home meals, as well as some of the best picnic packs you'll find anywhere. Aged cheeses, tinned fish, savoury cured meats and outstanding baguettes from nearby Lagom Bakery. This seaside eatery is a destination unto itself and absolutely one to add to the itinerary next time you hit the road and head down south.

Elizabeth McDonald
Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Address:
4/41
Wason Street
Milton
Sydney
2538
Contact:
smalltownmilton.com.au
02 4454 2264
Opening hours:
Wed-Thu, 5pm-late; Fri-Sat, noon-3pm & 5pm-late
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.