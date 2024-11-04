Subscribe
  1. A egg custard tart at Star Capital Seafood Restaurant
  2. Dumplings at Star Capital Seafood Restaurant
  • Restaurants | Chinese
  • price 2 of 4
  • Chatswood

Star Capital Seafood Restaurant

This dumpling, seafood and barbecue house serves up seriously delicious yum cha – and it even has the tick of approval from RecipeTin Eats' Nagi Maehashi

Avril Treasure
Written by Avril Treasure
Food & Drink Editor, Time Out Sydney
Time Out says

You can’t miss Star Capital Seafood Restaurant – nor would you want to. This dim sum, seafood and barbecue spot is located right in the heart of Chatswood on Victoria Ave, and on weekends, you’ll likely need to wait for one of the 30-plus round tables. The good news? The wait is well worth it, as Star Capital is one of our top picks for yum cha in Sydney – and RecipeTin Eats’ Nagi Maehashi agrees

The dim sum menu is available from 11am until 3pm, and the trolleys are packed with all the classics: steaming prawn har gow, slippery cheong fun, glistening roast duck, fluffy pork buns, well-seasoned and tender salt and pepper squid and more. Canary-yellow egg custard tarts are buttery, flaky and pretty much mandatory, as are piping-hot tea and a crisp Tsingtao. We don’t make the rules!

Inside, the room is adorned with glittering rectangular crystal lights and golden satin chairs. But really, it’s all about what’s in those baskets.

Details

Address
399 Victoria Ave
Chatswood
Sydney
2067
Opening hours:
Tue-Fri 11am-3pm, 5.30-10pm; Sat-Sun 10.30am-3pm, 5.30-10pm
