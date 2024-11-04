You can’t miss Star Capital Seafood Restaurant – nor would you want to. This dim sum, seafood and barbecue spot is located right in the heart of Chatswood on Victoria Ave, and on weekends, you’ll likely need to wait for one of the 30-plus round tables. The good news? The wait is well worth it, as Star Capital is one of our top picks for yum cha in Sydney – and RecipeTin Eats’ Nagi Maehashi agrees.

The dim sum menu is available from 11am until 3pm, and the trolleys are packed with all the classics: steaming prawn har gow, slippery cheong fun, glistening roast duck, fluffy pork buns, well-seasoned and tender salt and pepper squid and more. Canary-yellow egg custard tarts are buttery, flaky and pretty much mandatory, as are piping-hot tea and a crisp Tsingtao. We don’t make the rules!

Inside, the room is adorned with glittering rectangular crystal lights and golden satin chairs. But really, it’s all about what’s in those baskets.

