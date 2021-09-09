Sydney
Tarts in paper
Photograph: Supplied/Black and White Espresso

Sydney's best Portuguese tarts

From the silky pop of the burnished custard to the layers of flaky pastry, there really isn't a bad time for a tart.

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
As far as we’re concerned, there isn’t a bad time to have a Portuguese tart. Burnished, sweet, wobbling custard resting in a nest of crisp puffed pastry layers, the “pastel de nata” as they are known in their homeland, can be tricky to get right so when a good one comes along it’s a cause for celebration, especially if said tart can be delivered to your door.

We’ve put in the hard yards and sacrificed our skinny jeans to find Sydney’s best delivered Portuguese tarts. But don’t just take our word for it.

Sydney's best Portuguese tarts delivered

Sweet Belem
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Sweet Belem

  • Restaurants
  • Petersham

Have you ever tried the Portuguese custard tarts from Sweet Belem? If not, you really need to fix that. They are, hands down, the best you’ll find in Sydney. The original chef learnt how to make them in Belem in Lisbon, Portugal, before passing the secret recipe onto the current owner. And as anyone who has ever been to Belem will know, there’s only one thing they are famous for.

Yep. Custard tarts.

That a suburb can be defined by a confectionery is quite something, but Belem is the proud home of Pastéis de Belém, a frenzied café with room after Moorish-tiled room of tables, crammed full of people eating the best Portuguese custard tarts in the world, known as pastéis de nata. There are little shakers of icing sugar and cinnamon on the tables ready to sprinkle over your tarts (always hot from the oven, given the turnover) to your taste, and a super-strong espresso is all you need to make this one of the most memorable meals you will have in Portugal.

Sweet Belem in Petersham, Sydney’s ‘Little Portugal’, doesn’t have quite the same vibe as the ancient Portuguese café; it’s a simple fit-out on a busy main drag. But goddamnit if they aren’t making incredibly similar tarts. They come to us warm from the oven, charred around the edges and already dusted with cinnamon. The custard is thick and gelatinous, less eggy than you usually find in Sydney. But it’s the pastry that will have you sobbing with joy. It’s puff, as is the norm, but it’s been made from scratch and laminated so elegantly that it breaks into flakes as you eat it. It’s thin, not thick and doughy like so many others, playing its role as enveloper, rather than dominator, of the custard, beautifully.

There are other cakes and breads, including a chewy, dense traditional cornbread known as ‘broa’, which is made from a mix of polenta, rye flour and semolina. They have plenty of other traditional Portuguese options, too, like chewy little queijada cakes, which have the texture of canales but the deep flavour of egg yolks and vanilla, or, our pick, palmiers recheados: a rectangular pastry where the puff pastry has been laid on its side so the layers are vertical rather than horizontal. It makes the best crunching sound ever, the buttery, flaky pastry dressed simply in egg jam, and is a celebration of pastry itself. They are even getting all 2015 and doing a Nutella custard tart, plus a range of doughnuts.

But it’s the custard tarts you’re here for, and it’s these babies you’ll be going back for. Regardless, just go.

Black Star Pastry Newtown
Photograph: Supplied/Black Star

Black Star Pastry Newtown

  • Restaurants
  • Newtown

Just a few doors down from the corner where Black Star Pastry first began, the Newtown store is opening up a brand new, light-filled location. BSP might be a household name now – you can thank the strawberry-watermelon cake for that, the fresh, fruity creation that pleased the Instagram gods  – but the team wants to bring it all back where it began.

When Black Star Pastry outgrew its Australia Street store, the search was on for a new space to meet its burgeoning needs – a space which turned out to be around the corner, on King Street. Designed by MKZ Architects (the creators of the page-turning Black Star Pastry shopfront in the Galeries), the new store takes design cues from a traditional patisserie, with arched cake windows, high, loft ceilings and a counter to sip a macchiato on (wth a slice of cake, of course). A rolling pin installation made of light wood hangs high on the celiing, in a tribute to the timelessness of tried and tested baking tools and methods. 

While BSP is known for its creative cakes first and foremost, there are also quiches, pies, sausage rolls, pasties, croissants on offer, too. Coffee is by Little Marionette – you could come by for a brew alone, if there was a chance you'd ever leave without a sweet treat, too.  

Find Black Star Pastry Newtown at 1/325 King Street. It's open seven days a week from 7.30am to 5.30pm. 

Bibo Wine Bar
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Bibo Wine Bar

  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • Double Bay

Wine bars have a knack for stretching out a good time. All it takes is for your amiable bartender to crack the top off a bottle of grippy, balanced Koerner vermentino from the Clare Valley. From there you can’t put the party cork back in the bottle, so you may as well move on to a silky, tanic Bella Ridge tempranillo from 2010.

Bibo has all the essential hallmarks of an upmarket Euro-style wine bar: it’s low lit, dark and looks like an old-world smoking room. There’s an open-air deck out the back for balmy nights in the east; a private dining room upstairs that can seat 40 people; and a museum wine list of cellared wines if you are as rich as a Kennedy. If you just want a snifter of a millionaire’s life they also do museum wines by the glass so you can drop $48 on a 2005 Two Hands shiraz from McLaren Vale – just to see what it tastes like.

Of course you’re not surprised that you can drop your whole paycheck on wine in Double Bay, but you can also sit all night long on $10-$12 glasses here, and use your extra money to spin out the evening with some bar snacks.

 The first thing you need to know is that when they say cornbread here, they mean bread made with corn flour, not the yellow, cakey bread you might normally dip in gumbo. But we have only good things to say about the smoked mackerel pate – a rich, unctuous pot of smoky, spreadable fish that is a quality primer to a night on only the fanciest of tiles.

They’re also setting fire to their chorizo. OK, fine, they’re actually igniting the brandy that they slosh over it when it comes out of the oven, but either way your sausage is on fire. And to keep that rich, meaty bar snack party on a roll you may as well order up roasted bone marrow, sharpened and focussed by onions and anchovies, or a classic steak tartare to fill in the edges. Or just skip to the end and order a single Portuguese custard tart, supplied by Petersham’s Sweet Belem bakery.

You might not believe us but this bar isn’t the exclusive domain of fat cats and professional lunchers – they’ve got Fat Freddy’s Drop and the Specials on rotation and service is warm and appealing. If you fancy a grown-up evening, pull up a stool at Bibo and see how long fine wine and rich snacks keep you in your seat.

Tuga Pastries
Photograph: Supplied/Tuga Pastries

Tuga Pastries

  • Restaurants
  • Clovelly

If you didn't know exactly what you were looking for, you might walk straight past the narrow façade of Clovelly Road's Tuga Pastries – that is, if the smell of just-baked pastries and scattered cinnamon didn't lure you in of a weekend morning. 

Though it's only open for wholesale most of the week, the little bakery has made a name for itself in the beachside 'burb, owing mostly to the cult following that its crisp-shelled pastel de nata, or Portugese tarts, have attracted. 

Piped with a sweet, liquid-like egg custard and fashioned out of buttery, layered pastry, the tarts are best eaten hot out of the oven on Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings, when the tiny kitchen shapeshifts into a counter-only bakery.

Part of the tarts' success might be because Tuga Pastries' owner, Diogo Ferreira, has nata in his blood. Diogo's parents, Lucia and Agostinho, moved to Sydney from Portugal, where his father was also a baker. In 1994, Agostinho opened his first Portuguese cake shop on Bondi's Curlewis Street, and was soon making thousands of handmade tarts a day. 

Five years ago, when Diogo first decided to recreate his father's tarts in the back of his kitchen at nearby café Village on Cloey, he wasn't prepared for how long it would take to nail down a recipe. He had actually never learned one from his father. "It was a good six months of heartache," he says. "It took a lot of trial and error, and a little muscle memory." Now, his mother Lucia helps him in the pastry kitchen – her speciality is rolling, kneading and pressing the tart dough into tins to create a flaky, multi-layered pastry shell. 

While tarts are Tuga Pastries' specialty, Diogo and Lucia aren't stopping there. Fat, marzipan-filled almond croissants line the shelves in front of the window, and you can also stop by for treats like pao de deus (a sweet coconut-topped bun, literally meaning 'bread of God'), pies, fruit-topped cakes, brioche loaves, and other seasonal specialities. 

Time Out Love Local campaign logo

Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in Sydney. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

The Fold

Sonoma Bakery Cafe Waterloo

Sonoma Bakery Cafe Waterloo

  • Shopping
  • Waterloo

Sonoma Baking Company has moved its Waterloo Cafe outlet to a new venue on Dank St.

Completely organic and commercial yeast-free, Sonoma sourdough graces the tables of Sydney’s best restaurants. We love the soy and linseed. If you haven’t tried the organic sourdough bread from these guys, you’re missing out on some of the best buns this side of San Francisco. They also do a decent coffee and a few pastries as well as sell loaves of olive and potato to whole soybean and linseed bread.

