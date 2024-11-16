Subscribe
Teta’s Authentic Lebanese

Come for tasty Lebanese food with a side of belly dancing at this lively BYO Roseville restaurant
  • Restaurants | Lebanese
  • Roseville Chase
Avril Treasure
Written by Avril Treasure
Food & Drink Editor, Time Out Sydney
Time Out says

Teta means grandma in Lebanese. It’s an apt name for this Roseville restaurant, which serves up authentic Lebanese food with generous portions and big flavours – just like your grandma would. The menu features traditional mezze, fresh seafood, vibrant vegetables, salads and pickles and succulent, charred meats. We’d recommend coming with a big group so you can order a bunch of dishes and go to town.

Start off with the cauliflower cooked three ways and topped with house-made tahini and lemon. You should definitely also order a serve of the herby falafel, flavoured with onion, parsley, coriander, garlic and spices. We loved the Armenian-style soujouk featuring chorizo in a fiery and fruity arrabiata sauce. Other menu highlights include Teta’s charcoal-cooked lemon and garlic chicken, marinated and charred lamb backstrap served with roasted vegetables and hummus, and a bright, fresh and crunchy fattoush salad with sumac and pomegranate molasses. Finish on a high with house-made pistachio ice cream.

There’s a selection of set menus available, starting from $59 per person, so we say go for one of those, and sit back and enjoy the show. Seriously, there’s belly dancing on most nights. Oh, and Teta’s is BYO (with a corkage fee), so bring along your favourite vino too.

Details

Address
25 Babbage Rd
Roseville
Sydney
2069
Cross street:
Roseville Chase
Opening hours:
Wed-Sat 5pm-late; Sun noon-late
