The best ANZAC biscuits in Sydney

We scoured Sydney to find the best locally baked offerings
Anzac Biscuits
Photograph: Robert Polmear
By Time Out editors |
Just in time to cure your hot cross bun withdrawal, here comes a whole weekend dedicated to the ANZACs – and the biscuits that bear their name. Here’s our rundown of where to find the tastiest and what to expect when you do.

After something to do on ANZAC Day? Here's our guide to the best places to play two-up.

After more baked goods? Check out our guide to the best patisseries in Sydney.

Owners at Berkelo Brookvale
Photograph: Anna Kucera
Restaurants, Bakeries

Berkelo

icon-location-pin Brookvale

This Brookvale bakery is doing one of the best ANZAC biscuits in town – it's got just the right amount of chewiness, a rich buttery flavour and a good gingery sweetness to it overall. 

Flour and Stone overview
Restaurants

Flour and Stone

icon-location-pin Wooloomooloo

This is a tough cookie – a more traditional, buttery number that's got a serious crunch/snap to it. The toasted coconut on top adds a subtle sweetness texture. And because they come in packs of six, there’s plenty to share out. 

Two Anzac biscuits with a cream filling
Photograph: Supplied
Restaurants, Cafés

Saga

icon-location-pin Enmore

At this Enmore patisserie they don't go in for the classics without adding their own twist. For ANZAC Day they take two chewy biscuits and make a sandwich filled with a golden syrup buttercream. They are on sale from the weekend prior to ANZAC Day but will be closed on April 25th so get in early for your biccy hit. 

Staff making orders at Black Star Pastry
Photograph: Anna Kucera
Restaurants

Black Star Pastry

icon-location-pin Newtown

Black Star’s ANZAC biscuits are only around for a matter of days each year (the week of ANZAC Day) so you have to get in there fast for a buttery, coconutty, chewy biscuit with that sweet golden syrup perfume. Need more convincing. They donate all proceeds from the sales of the biscuits to veterans' charities. 

Bakers working at Brickfields
Restaurants

Brickfields

icon-location-pin Chippendale

These soft and yielding biscuits have a a loose, buttery crumb, so they hover somewhere between oat slice and muesli cookie territory. 

Person holding coffee at Sonoma Glebe
Photograph: Cassandra Hannagan
Shopping

Sonoma

icon-location-pin Alexandria

These bad boys fall into classic ANZAC biscuit territory: flat and caramelly sweet with no added gimmicks. The golden disks have a bit of crunch and are perfect for dunking in a cup of tea.

