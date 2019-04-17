The best ANZAC biscuits in Sydney
Just in time to cure your hot cross bun withdrawal, here comes a whole weekend dedicated to the ANZACs – and the biscuits that bear their name. Here’s our rundown of where to find the tastiest and what to expect when you do.
After something to do on ANZAC Day? Here's our guide to the best places to play two-up.
After more baked goods? Check out our guide to the best patisseries in Sydney.
The best ANZAC biscuits in Sydney
Berkelo
This Brookvale bakery is doing one of the best ANZAC biscuits in town – it's got just the right amount of chewiness, a rich buttery flavour and a good gingery sweetness to it overall.
Flour and Stone
This is a tough cookie – a more traditional, buttery number that's got a serious crunch/snap to it. The toasted coconut on top adds a subtle sweetness texture. And because they come in packs of six, there’s plenty to share out.
Saga
At this Enmore patisserie they don't go in for the classics without adding their own twist. For ANZAC Day they take two chewy biscuits and make a sandwich filled with a golden syrup buttercream. They are on sale from the weekend prior to ANZAC Day but will be closed on April 25th so get in early for your biccy hit.
Black Star Pastry
Black Star’s ANZAC biscuits are only around for a matter of days each year (the week of ANZAC Day) so you have to get in there fast for a buttery, coconutty, chewy biscuit with that sweet golden syrup perfume. Need more convincing. They donate all proceeds from the sales of the biscuits to veterans' charities.
Brickfields
These soft and yielding biscuits have a a loose, buttery crumb, so they hover somewhere between oat slice and muesli cookie territory.
Sonoma
These bad boys fall into classic ANZAC biscuit territory: flat and caramelly sweet with no added gimmicks. The golden disks have a bit of crunch and are perfect for dunking in a cup of tea.
Find more ANZAC Day shenanigans here
ANZAC Day in Sydney
Mark the anniversary with contemplation at a dawn or sunset service followed by a round of two-up at the boozer.