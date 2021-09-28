Sydney
On a white tray, two square lamingtons next to a cup of coffee tequila and a flat white
Photograph: Supplied/Tokyo Lamington

The best ways to celebrate International Coffee Day in Sydney

Plenty of Sydney businesses are getting on board to celebrate that black gold on October 1

https://media.timeout.com/images/105818048/image.jpg
Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
We don't know about you, but our day doesn't splutter to a start until we've had our morning coffee. Espresso, cold brew, French press, administered intra-veinously, however you like yours, there's no denying that coffee makes the world go round. So unsurprisingly, there is an International Coffee Day because of course there is, and it's coming up this October 1. 

A whole load of Sydney businesses have gotten on board to celebrate the day that puts a spring in your step and your butt on the toilet and we've shakily made our way through some of the best.

International Coffee Day

Sesión Tequila x Humble Bakery
Photograph: Supplied/Wanderlust Union

Sesión Tequila x Humble Bakery

Who doesn’t love a boozy dessert and a caffeine fix all in one, especially during lockdown right? Which is why Sesión Tequila and uber-cool Surry Hills bakery Humble have collaborated to create a one-of-a-kind Sesión Tequila Coffee Mocha Cake to celebrate International Coffee Day. The cake will be available at Humble bakery from Friday, October 1 for a limited time.

The cake is made up of layers and textures including almond dacquoise, chocolate ganache, a chocolate sponge to soak up the delicious Sesión Tequila mocha, espresso syrup and a Sesión Tequila mocha cremeux. It’s then layered and covered in torched meringue.

Tokyo Lamington x Stitch Coffee
Photograph: Supplied/Tokyo Lamington

Tokyo Lamington x Stitch Coffee

In celebration of International Coffee Day, the Sydney roasters at Stitch Coffee have teamed up with Newtown’s Tokyo Lamington to create two limited-edition lamington flavours. The first OTT number is a cinnamon coffee lammo with caffè latte cream with Stitch Colombian cinnamon coffee jelly, vanilla sponge, dipped in white chocolate and cinnamon sauce then coated in gingerbread cookie crumbs.

If that's not enough, you can grab yourself a citrus heavy mandarin lamington. Natsu-Mikan curd, whipped caramel coffee, Stitch Colombian mandarin coffee soaked sponge, meringue and fresh mandarin zest doesn't sound like a bad way to start your day.

MILKLAB x Golden Brown Coffee
Photograph: Supplied/MILKLAB

MILKLAB x Golden Brown Coffee

Lactose intollerants, rejoice! Aussie milk label, MILKLAB is using International Coffee Day to launch its brand new oat milk. MILKLAB has partnered with TikTok coffee creator Golden Brown Coffee to create a range of Australian dessert-inspired coffees to level up your coffee game while your local café is in lockdown. There are three recipes including the oat milk lamington latte, tuck-shop favourite caramel slice oat latte, and a fancy little lavender oat milk latte. You'll be guided through all the recipes in a series of super simple TikToks here.

Free coffee at Bar Lucio
Photograph: Supplied/Bar Lucio

Free coffee at Bar Lucio

Award-winning pizza maker Lucio De Falco, of Lucio Pizzeria, quietly opened the doors to his traditional Italian coffee bar in Kensington this month and is still celebrating come International Coffee Day, by giving away free coffees. From 7-11am, you can score yourself one free coffee per person so if there were ever an excuse to go for a morning walk, this is it. 

Bar Lucio has already cemented itself as a local favourite with (socially distanced) queues of people lining up for authentic Italian coffee and freshly baked bread from Lucio’s wood-fired ovens.

