The best ways to celebrate International Coffee Day in Sydney

Who doesn’t love a boozy dessert and a caffeine fix all in one, especially during lockdown right? Which is why Sesión Tequila and uber-cool Surry Hills bakery Humble have collaborated to create a one-of-a-kind Sesión Tequila Coffee Mocha Cake to celebrate International Coffee Day. The cake will be available at Humble bakery from Friday, October 1 for a limited time.
The cake is made up of layers and textures including almond dacquoise, chocolate ganache, a chocolate sponge to soak up the delicious Sesión Tequila mocha, espresso syrup and a Sesión Tequila mocha cremeux. It’s then layered and covered in torched meringue.