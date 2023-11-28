Sydney
The Boathouse Shelly Beach

  • Restaurants
  • Manly
  1. The Boathouse Shelly Beach at sunset
    Photograph: Jake Scevola
  2. The Boathouse Shelly Beach
    Photograph: Jake Scevola
  3. The Boathouse Shelly Beach
    Photograph: Jake Scevola
Come for sunset cocktails and dinner overlooking one of Sydney’s – if not Australia’s – most beautiful beaches

This spot is tucked away right around the bend from beautiful Manly Beach, and trust us when we say it’s well worth the scenic walk over. Locals have been flocking here for years, tucking into eggs and bacon, beer-battered flathead and chips and fresh OJs right on the sand. Now, the Boathouse Shelly Beach is finally open for dinner – and to that we say, finally. Come for sunset cocktails and dinner overlooking one of Sydney’s – if not Australia’s – most beautiful beaches.

Details

Address:
Shelly Beach
1 Marine Parade
Manly
Sydney
2095
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon-Wed 7am-3pm; Thu-Sun 7am-9pm
