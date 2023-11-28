Time Out says

This spot is tucked away right around the bend from beautiful Manly Beach, and trust us when we say it’s well worth the scenic walk over. Locals have been flocking here for years, tucking into eggs and bacon, beer-battered flathead and chips and fresh OJs right on the sand. Now, the Boathouse Shelly Beach is finally open for dinner – and to that we say, finally. Come for sunset cocktails and dinner overlooking one of Sydney’s – if not Australia’s – most beautiful beaches.

