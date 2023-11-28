This spot is tucked away right around the bend from beautiful Manly Beach, and trust us when we say it’s well worth the scenic walk over. Locals have been flocking here for years, tucking into eggs and bacon, beer-battered flathead and chips and fresh OJs right on the sand. Now, the Boathouse Shelly Beach is finally open for dinner – and to that we say, finally. Come for sunset cocktails and dinner overlooking one of Sydney’s – if not Australia’s – most beautiful beaches.
The Boathouse Shelly Beach
Time Out says
Come for sunset cocktails and dinner overlooking one of Sydney’s – if not Australia’s – most beautiful beaches
Details
- Address:
- Shelly Beach
- 1 Marine Parade
- Manly
- Sydney
- 2095
- Contact:
- View Website
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Wed 7am-3pm; Thu-Sun 7am-9pm
