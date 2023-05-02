Time Out says

A café serving the classics like almond lattes and açai bowls, and serving them well

Off the beaten track you’ll find the Container, brimming with locals and coffee-lovers

alike. A hidden gem in North Parramatta, the Container is literally housed in a shipping

container opposite Doyle Oval.

Their signature açai bowl will have you dreaming of the tropics throughout the work day (add the peanut butter, it’s worth it).

The real star of the show though, is their coffee. They use Allpress Espresso coffee and can whip out the perfect almond latte in less than a minute. Bonus points for the super lovely staff and dog-friendly vibes.

