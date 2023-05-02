Sydney
The Container

  • Restaurants
  • North Parramatta
A breakfast stack including poached eggs, smoked salmon, a creamy sauce and fresh green herbs.
Photography: Supplied | The Container
Time Out says

A café serving the classics like almond lattes and açai bowls, and serving them well

Off the beaten track you’ll find the Container, brimming with locals and coffee-lovers
alike. A hidden gem in North Parramatta, the Container is literally housed in a shipping
container opposite Doyle Oval.

Their signature açai bowl will have you dreaming of the tropics throughout the work day (add the peanut butter, it’s worth it).

The real star of the show though, is their coffee. They use Allpress Espresso coffee and can whip out the perfect almond latte in less than a minute. Bonus points for the super lovely staff and dog-friendly vibes.

Looking for more great cafés in Parramatta? See our favourites here.

Keen to explore the best Parramatta restaurants? Click here.

And here's our list of the best cheap eats around Sydney.

Written by Ellie Parker

Details

Address:
51-53 Albert St
North Parramatta
Sydney
2151
Contact:
View Website
02 8676 6175
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 6am-3pm
