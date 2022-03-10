Time Out says

Chef and restaurateur Matt Moran (Aria, Chiswick) is reopening the Rockley Pub, which he purchased mid-2021, in the NSW village of Rockley, south of Bathurst and just down the road from his family farm. The pub will reopen on March 17, with a new Moran-style menu and drinks list in the classic country pub setting.



Moran has also received approval for more extensive renovations and improvements which

are ongoing, stage one is due for completion in time for Christmas 2022. The renovations will create a 90 seat restaurant and bar, a beer garden and swanky updates for the nine on-site rooms.



The new pub menu showcases as much local produce as possible, including some from the

nearby Moran Family Farm and meats from Cowra. The menu in the pub focuses on counter meal classics; a ploughman’s plate (including Moran Family Farm salami); crisp Hawkesbury calamari; Green Hill Farm spicy pork sausage roll; beer battered fish and chips, parmesan crumbed chicken schnitzel; and rump steak or dry aged sirloin cooked on the grill.



Moran says, “I’m excited to reopen the pub for the locals of Rockley and the region. This is

just the start of our plans for the Rockley Pub over the next few months – the serious work

now begins on the renovations and additions, but in the meantime, there will be great pub

food and beers on offer."



In the second phase of renovations coming in 2023, Moran plans to expand the pub’s footprint and infrastructure, with the addition of a bakery, general store and more accommodation.



To make access to the Rockley Pub easy and safe for locals, a bus service to and from

Bathurst will be provided several times a day for $10, ongoing from the end of March, so you can have an extra wine and take it easy.