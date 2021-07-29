The Sheraton Grand's high tea experience is coming to you

Pinkies up, please, for the Sheraton Grand's high tea experience is coming to a living room near you. With three opulent boxes to choose from, all of your ultra fancy tea party needs are catered to; there’s the ‘gallery high tea’ box ($69) where you’ll be treated to the likes of Morton Bay bug and caramalised leek quiche, finger sandwiches with pickled beetroot; matcha, mango and yuzu slice and of course, scones with clotted cream and jam. For something a little less traditional, opt for the cheese and charcuterie box ($79) with locally sourced cheeses, cured meats like pork and fennel salami and housemade pastrami, as well as all the fixings of focaccia, pickles, rosella relish and cultured butter.

If that’s not enough, go big with the Sheraton ‘indulgence box’ ($125) which will score you local cheeses, chicken slaw focaccia sandwiches, cured meats, dukkah rubbed cauliflower steaks and dainty pastries to finish. Chuck in a 375ml bottle of Moët ($50) and for a few more bucks you can keep the picnic basket for future promenading. You can place your orders through the Sheraton's website here, orders close 5pm on Wednesday for pick-up at the Hyde Park hotel from Friday to Sunday 10am to 3pm. You can also have it sent to your home via Uber Package delivery. Très chic.

